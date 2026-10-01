Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Welcomes Dr. Joe Mitchell as President and Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced that Joseph (Joe) Mitchell, MD, has officially assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a new chapter for the nation's first children's hospital. Dr. Mitchell succeeds Madeline Bell, who retired after nearly four decades of service to CHOP, including 11 years as CEO.

A nationally recognized healthcare leader with more than 20 years of experience in pediatric healthcare, strategy and organizational leadership, Dr. Mitchell brings a strong track record of advancing quality, innovation and patient-centered care. He joined CHOP as President in April 2025 and has spent the past 18 months working closely with CHOP leadership, clinicians, researchers, staff and community partners in preparation for this transition.

"Every day, CHOP's teams make a profound difference for children and families facing their most challenging moments," said Dr. Mitchell. "I am excited to work alongside our teams as we continue advancing breakthrough research, expanding access to care, and delivering the best possible outcomes for children and families. The future is incredibly bright for CHOP and the patients we serve."

Dr. Mitchell previously served as Executive Vice President at Boston Children's Hospital and President of Franciscan Children's, where he led significant strategic growth initiatives, including securing city and state approvals for a 10-year institutional master plan and a new state-of-the-art hospital facility scheduled to open in 2029. He also launched a major capital campaign to support campus modernization and future growth.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Mitchell spent 14 years at McKinsey & Company, including seven years as a Partner, advising healthcare organizations on strategy, operations and transformation. A physician by training, he trained in the Harvard urology residency program at Brigham and Women's Hospital and completed a National Institutes of Health-sponsored research fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.

Since joining CHOP, Dr. Mitchell has worked alongside leaders across the organization to advance key strategic priorities, strengthen CHOP's regional presence, and deepen engagement with employees, patients, families, donors and community stakeholders.

Founded more than 170 years ago, CHOP remains committed to addressing the most complex challenges in pediatric healthcare through world-class patient care, groundbreaking research, education and advocacy. Under Dr. Mitchell's leadership, the organization will continue investing in innovative care models, scientific discovery, and the future of pediatric medicine.

Contact: Dan Alt, altd@chop.edu

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SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia