Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Selects Jesse A. Taylor, MD, as Surgeon-in-Chief

An internationally recognized surgeon, Dr. Taylor will continue to bolster innovation at CHOP

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is pleased to announce that Jesse A. Taylor, MD, Chief of the Division of Plastic, Reconstructive and Oral Surgery at CHOP, has been selected as the new Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Surgery, effective July 1, 2026, following a competitive national search.

During his eight‑year tenure as division chief, Dr. Taylor expanded clinical programs, research initiatives, and quality improvement efforts and increased international patient referrals. He holds the Peter Randall Endowed Chair in Plastic Surgery and serves as a Professor in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He will succeed Dr. N. Scott Adzick, who is concluding his tenure as Surgeon-in-Chief after 31 years but will remain at CHOP as a surgeon and faculty member and will continue to co-direct the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment.

"Throughout his tenure at CHOP, Dr. Adzick has built a formidable foundation for pediatric surgery, expanding the department, establishing multidisciplinary centers and programs, and securing the resources, philanthropy, and funding support to sustain innovation and outstanding care," said Joseph W. St. Geme III, MD, Physician-in-Chief and President of the CHOP Practice Association. "As we recognize Dr. Adzick's contributions to CHOP, we are also fortunate that Dr. Taylor, an accomplished surgeon, visionary leader, and dedicated researcher, will continue to build on his legacy."

CHOP delivers world-class pediatric surgical care, with a team of 140 specialists experienced in performing high-volume, advanced procedures, pioneering minimally invasive techniques and treating rare diseases. Known for outstanding outcomes and family-centered care, CHOP is consistently ranked among the nation's top pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report and named one of the best pediatric surgical programs by Newsweek.

"One of the greatest privileges of my surgical career has been recruiting, mentoring, and promoting outstanding surgeons who have elevated our program to national prominence," said Adzick. "Dr. Taylor has been instrumental in advancing surgical care for children, leading clinical innovations, training the next generation of surgeons, and improving outcomes for countless patients and families."

Dr. Taylor treats children and adolescents at CHOP with craniofacial differences and co‑directs CHOP's Craniofacial Program. He is active in national and international professional societies, contributes to outcomes research in cleft and craniofacial surgery, and participates in international visiting professorships and surgical mission work.

His translational research focuses on craniofacial anomalies, airway management, and surgical technology, contributing to implantable devices for craniofacial distraction osteogenesis and to international best‑practice guidelines. He has authored more than 370 peer‑reviewed articles and serves as director of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and as Secretary General of the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery. He is a frequently invited speaker throughout Africa, East Asia, Europe, and South America.

"I'm honored to assume the role of CHOP's Surgeon-in-Chief at an institution that champions diligence, compassion, and collaborative, cross-disciplinary care," said Taylor. "Together with our exceptional team, I will work to accelerate innovation, optimize recovery, and deliver top outcomes for every child and family."

Dr. Taylor joined the faculty at Cincinnati Children's Hospital in 2007 and was recruited to CHOP and Penn in 2010. He was promoted to associate professor in 2014 and to full professor in 2019. He served as director of the Craniofacial Fellowship Program, is the Vice-President of Penn's Center for Human Appearance, and has served as president and board member of Children's Surgical Associates.

Dr. Taylor completed his undergraduate studies at Washington and Lee University and earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University. He completed residency training in General and Plastic Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, fellowship training in Plastic Surgery at Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland, and additional fellowship training in Craniofacial Surgery at the Dr. Manuel Gea Gonzalez Hospital in Mexico City.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:



A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Ashley Moore



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



267-426-6071



moorea1@chop.edu

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SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia