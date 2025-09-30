Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Pediatric Cancer Researcher Receives Prestigious Grant for Advancing Rare Tumor Studies

Grant supports CHOP's dedication to understanding and treating rare tumors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is excited to announce that Theodore W. Laetsch, MD, a pediatric oncologist and principal investigator in the Advanced Personalized Therapeutics and Precision Surgery Program, was awarded a $1 million multi-year grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The grant will advance research and treatment of rare tumors, which are responsible for 25% of cancer-related deaths.

Historically understudied, rare tumors have seen less improvement in outcomes compared to more common cancers due to numerous obstacles in clinical research. Additionally, most rare pediatric cancers occur in the adolescent and young adult population, where treatment is often dispersed across various subspecialties.

The grant supports Laetsch's commitment to tackling these challenges and advancing the understanding and precision medicine approach to treating rare tumors across the Children’s Oncology Group (COG), within CHOP, at the University of Pennsylvania, and in mentoring junior investigators. Laetsch, who also leads CHOP's Developmental Therapeutics Program and Very Rare Malignant Tumors Program, and holds national leadership roles within COG, has been instrumental in addressing myriad challenges facing the field. These include the limited availability of biospecimens, small patient numbers, and the complexity of designing novel clinical trials.

"This grant represents a pivotal milestone in our quest to transform rare tumor research and enhance patient outcomes," said Laetsch. "Our mission is to bridge gaps in clinical research and ensure that children and adolescents have access to cutting-edge precision treatment options."

The grant will allow Laetsch and his team to focus on immunotherapy trials and molecularly targeted therapies for rare cancers. This initiative will oversee the development of novel studies for patients never previously researched within COG, such as those with thyroid cancer and melanoma.

The funding will also help establish the Advanced Personalized Therapeutics and Precision Surgery Program, a pediatric-adult rare tumor program at the Leonard and Madlyn Abramson Pediatric Research Center. The program aims to increase enrollment in both the National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) and investigator-initiated precision medicine trials for children and adults with rare tumors and help physicians find appropriate trials for their patients.

The grant is expected to expand the pipeline of rare tumor clinical trials within the NCTN. It will boost participation in NCI-funded rare tumor clinical research across all age groups at the Abramson Cancer Center and enhance both institutional and COG biobanks.

Dr. Laetsch will also mentor the next generation of clinicians specializing in rare tumors and developmental therapeutics. Through the COG/NCTN, he will guide young researchers in designing and leading future studies.

"The award underscores the importance of fostering new talent in the field and ensuring a sustained focus on rare tumor research," said Laetsch.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:



A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Jennifer Lee



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



(267) 426-6084



leej41@chop.edu

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-hospital-of-philadelphia-pediatric-cancer-researcher-receives-prestigious-grant-for-advancing-rare-tumor-studies-302567527.html

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia