Chiesi Group Announces New Chair and Vice Chair

Highlights:

Planned transition in the Chair and Vice Chair roles reflects the Chiesi family’s long-term commitment to continuity, shared value and responsible governance across generations

Maria Paola Chiesi is appointed Chair, the first woman in this role; aims to reinforce sustainability as an integral and enduring pillar of the Group’s strategy

PARMA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chiesi today announced a planned leadership change in its Board of Directors: Maria Paola Chiesi has been appointed Chair of the Board, succeeding Alessandro Chiesi, who is completing his tenure after nearly three years in the role, and will now continue to serve as Vice Chair.

During his mandate, Alessandro Chiesi oversaw the Group through a phase of continued international development and governance strengthening, thereby further consolidating Chiesi’s long-term strategy as a research focused biopharmaceutical company and certified B Corp.

“It has been my privilege to serve as Chair during a period of evolution for Chiesi,” said Alessandro Chiesi. “What has remained unchanged is the Group’s firm roots in our clear values, strong sense of responsibility, and long-term vision. On behalf of the Board and personally, I congratulate Maria Paola on her appointment and offer her our collective support. I am honored to assume the Vice Chair role, and I will continue working to support Chiesi in advancing its stated objectives.”

The Board has unanimously appointed Maria Paola Chiesi as Chair, effective immediately. As a member of the Chiesi family and Board, and through her operational roles over the last 30 years, she has played a central role in shaping the Group’s strategic planning and in embedding sustainability as a core driver of business decisions. This appointment also marks an important milestone in the Group’s history, as she becomes the first woman Chair of Chiesi.

“I take on this new role with a deep sense of accountability, and with the aim to reinforce our continuity and commitment to the values that have guided Chiesi through generations,” said Maria Paola Chiesi. “For us, science that cares means pursuing scientific innovation with responsibility for its impact on people, society and the environment. As ever, this principle underpins our identity as a Benefit Corporation and B Corp, and it makes sustainability an integral part of our business model, embedded in how we make decisions and create long-term value for patients, communities and future generations.”

This transition reflects the Board’s intention to maintain stability and coherence in governance, while continuing to align growth, innovation, and sustainability through a long-term, multigenerational perspective.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet verified standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,900 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

Press Info:

Anna Bonisoli Alquati, Head of Global External Communications: mediarelations@chiesi.com

Michela Lijoi, Global External Communications Sr. Manager: mobile +39 328.6353044, e-mail: m.lijoi@chiesi.com

Davide Paterlini, Global External Communications Sr. Manager: mobile +39 345.7983132, e-mail: d.paterlini@chiesi.com