Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Highlights Continued Commitment to Rare Disease Community at the International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM) 2025

Results presented focus on clinical insights on Fabry disease and alpha-mannosidosis

Additional presentations showcase patient-reported journeys and outcomes

PARMA, Italy, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases, today announced the presentation of nine abstracts at the International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM) 2025, held September 2-6, 2025, in Kyoto, Japan. Focused on Fabry disease and alpha-mannosidosis, these presentations showcase patient-reported journeys and outcomes, alongside integrated results from clinical research in Fabry disease.

As part of Chiesi’s commitment to advancing dialogue in the field, the company also hosted a medical symposium titled “Catching the Clues, Changing the Course of LSDs: Illuminating the Complex Pathways of Rare Disease with Fabry Disease and Alpha-Mannosidosis in Focus.” The symposium explored the shared patient journey and challenges across the lysosomal storage disorder (LSD) care continuum, using Fabry disease and alpha-mannosidosis as illustrative examples.

“These presentations reflect our ongoing commitment to not only advancing scientific understanding of Fabry disease and alpha-mannosidosis, but also amplifying the voices and lived experiences of the people affected,” said Mitch Goldman, Senior Vice President R&D, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. “By combining clinical research with insights from patients and caregivers, we’re working to develop more holistic solutions to potentially address the needs of the rare disease community.”

Professor Yoshikatsu Eto, Advanced Clinical Research Center, Southern Tohoku Research Center for Neuroscience, Kanagawa, Japan, added “The breadth of research presented, from clinical insights to patient-reported outcomes, reflects a growing commitment to understanding the full impact of these ultra-rare diseases. It’s encouraging to see continued collaboration between industry, clinicians, and patient communities to drive forward both scientific discovery and inform best practices of care.”

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,500 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people living with rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

About Chiesi in Japan

Chiesi Group has expanded its global presence with the establishment of Chiesi Japan in 2022. As part of the Group’s commitment to scientific advancement and international collaboration, Chiesi Japan serves as a regional base to support medical and research communities, contributing to ongoing efforts in the field of rare diseases.

