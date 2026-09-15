Chiesi Appoints David Khougazian as Group Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Next Phase of Innovation-Driven Growth

Highlights:

David Khougazian appointed Group Chief Executive Officer to lead Chiesi's next phase of innovation-driven growth, effective 15 October 2026.

Bringing over 25 years of international healthcare leadership experience and a strong track record in innovation and transformation, David joins Chiesi from Flagship Pioneering.

PARMA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chiesi Group (Chiesi) today announced the appointment of David Khougazian as Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 15 October 2026.

David joins Chiesi following a distinguished international career spanning more than 25 years across the global healthcare and life sciences sectors. Most recently, he served as Executive Partner, Growth, and Head of Global Engagement at Flagship Pioneering, where he supported the growth and development of science-driven healthcare companies and worked closely with leadership teams on long-term value creation, partnerships, financing and organizational development.

Following a thorough selection process led by the Board of Directors, David will succeed Interim Group CEO Jean-Marc Bellemin, who has successfully led the Group since 15 May 2026, while also continuing in his permanent role as Group CFO.

Maria Paola Chiesi, Chiesi Group Chair, commented: “We are delighted to welcome David to Chiesi at a time of strong momentum for the company. Innovation has always been at the heart of Chiesi's mission and long-term vision. David's appointment reflects our ambition to accelerate this journey and strengthen Chiesi’s ability to innovate in a healthcare environment that is changing faster than ever. He brings a unique combination of global healthcare leadership, operational experience and exposure to some of the most dynamic areas of biotech innovation, which makes him exceptionally well positioned to guide Chiesi through this next chapter.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jean-Marc Bellemin for his commitment and stewardship during this transition period. I would also like to thank the entire Group Executive Leadership Team for their dedication and collective leadership, which have been instrumental in maintaining the Group's focus and preparing the organization for the next steps."

David Khougazian commented: “I am honored and excited to join Chiesi, a company widely recognized for its strong values, scientific excellence, entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to patients. The healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly, creating extraordinary opportunities to advance innovation and transform patient outcomes. Chiesi has built an impressive foundation, combining scientific expertise and a clear commitment to sustainable growth across generations.

I look forward to working alongside Chiesi colleagues around the world to further strengthen the Group's innovation capabilities, advance its pipeline and partnerships, and create lasting value for patients, healthcare systems and society.”

Chiesi remains firmly committed to executing its patient-centric strategy, advancing innovation across its therapeutic areas, and delivering sustainable growth for the benefit of patients, healthcare systems, communities and the planet.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi meets verified standards for social and environmental business practices. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,900 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com or the website of your local Chiesi affiliate.

Press Info:

Anna Bonisoli Alquati, Head of Global External Communications: mediarelations@chiesi.com

Michela Lijoi, Global External Communications Sr. Manager: mobile +39 328.6353044, e-mail: m.lijoi@chiesi.com

Davide Paterlini, Global External Communications Sr. Manager: mobile +39 345.7983132, e-mail: d.paterlini@chiesi.com