Chemomab Announces New Patent Awards for Its First-in-Class Agent Nebokitug that is Positioned to Potentially Become the First Approved Drug for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

—New Patents Covering Use of Nebokitug for the Treatment of Liver Diseases including Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Issued in China and Russia Providing Coverage Up To 2041—

—Further Expands Protections Provided by Nebokitug’s Composition of Matter and Methods and Use Patents Issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Additional Key Territories—

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd., (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that its lead product nebokitug (formerly CM-101) has been awarded new patent protections in China and Russia.

Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chemomab, commented, “These newly granted patents further strengthen the company’s extensive intellectual property portfolio for nebokitug, reinforcing its leading strategic position in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) established by the positive data from the nebokitug Phase 2 SPRING trial, which we believe represents the most promising clinical results to date in this debilitating and potentially lethal disease that lacks effective treatment. Furthermore, for the first time the FDA has aligned on a clear and straightforward pathway to regulatory approval in PSC. We have amassed a large and comprehensive intellectual property portfolio for nebokitug and are pleased to add these new patents in China and Russia, two significant territories for future commercialization. Enlarging the scope of our patent protections is especially relevant as we continue to advance potential partnerships to support a nebokitug Phase 3 registrational trial in PSC.”

The State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China has issued Patent No. ZL 2018 8 0018207.8, Anti-CCL24 (Eotaxin 2) Antibodies for Use in the Treatment of Hepatic Disease. This patent protects the usage of nebokitug in hepatic diseases, including primary sclerosing cholangitis, and provides coverage through 2038.

The Federal Service for Intellectual Property of the Russian Federation issued RU Patent 2022125176, A Method of Treatment Using Anti-CCL24 Antibodies. This patent protects the usage of different formulations and doses of nebokitug and provides coverage through 2041.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed nebokitug (CM-101), a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, nebokitug has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of nebokitug in patients. Based on positive data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company is preparing for potential initiation of a nebokitug PSC Phase 3 trial. The design of Phase 3 calls for a single pivotal trial based on a clinical event primary endpoint that provides a clear and streamlined pathway to potential full regulatory approval. Nebokitug has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab’s nebokitug program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis has an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com .



