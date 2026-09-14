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Press Releases

Charles River Laboratories to Present at Morgan Stanley and Baird Conferences

September 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences, including:



  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14th, at 10:00 a.m. ET; and
  • Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15th, at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for at least two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Massachusetts Events
Charles River Laboratories
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