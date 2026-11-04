Character Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMD--Character Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging multimodal patient data to develop new medicines for age-related macular degeneration and other vision-threatening diseases, today announced that co-founder and CEO Cheng Zhang will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2026 in New York: Presentation on Tuesday, November 10, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Presentation on Tuesday, November 10, at 8:40 a.m. ET. Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York: Presentation on Tuesday, December 1, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Character Bio will also host one-on-one meetings during the conferences.

ABOUT CHARACTER BIOSCIENCES

Character Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing new medicines for vision-threatening diseases, starting with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company’s deep disease intelligence system, Character Arc™, integrates longitudinal clinical information, retinal imaging, genetics, and other biological data from thousands of patients to understand the full arc of a patient’s disease journey. These insights uniquely inform the discovery and development of Character Bio’s pipeline. The company is currently advancing two programs in the clinic: CTX114, a potential best-in-class complement inhibitor for geographic atrophy, and CTX203, a potential first-in-class lipid-modulating therapy for intermediate AMD. For more information, visit characterbio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investors

Sarah McCabe

ir@characterbio.com

Media

Joe Duraes

media@characterbio.com