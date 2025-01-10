Character Biosciences Announces Collaboration with Bausch + Lomb to Transform Ophthalmology with Precision Medicine

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Character Biosciences, a pioneer in genetics-guided drug discovery and development, today announced a collaboration with Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company, to develop innovative treatments for patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD).





This relationship, initiated in 2024, represents a major step forward by bringing together Bausch + Lomb’s extensive expertise in ophthalmology with Character Bio’s integrated patient data platform and AI-powered analytical engine to drive novel drug discovery and development. The partnership will initially focus on AMD, with the potential to expand into other eye conditions.

Under the terms of this multi-target drug discovery collaboration agreement, Character Bio has received an upfront payment and annual research funding. The company is eligible for potential development and sales-related milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on potential future product sales. In addition, subject to certain closing conditions, Bausch + Lomb will make a strategic equity investment in Character Bio.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step in applying a data-driven approach to ophthalmology drug development,” said Yehia Hashad, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development, Bausch + Lomb. “We aim to deliver transformative treatments to patients by uncovering novel disease mechanisms and accelerating the development of targeted therapies for AMD.”

Cheng Zhang, CEO of Character Bio, said, “The current standard of care in AMD leaves many patients without adequate options. By partnering with Bausch + Lomb, we’re taking a significant step toward unraveling the complexities of this disease and developing effective personalized treatments to patients facing irreversible vision loss.”

This collaboration highlights both companies’ dedication to advancing the frontiers of ocular medicine and marks a transformative step in precision eye care, paving the way for more effective and personalized treatments for patients globally.

About Character Biosciences

Character Bio is at the forefront of biotechnology, utilizing advanced computational and biological techniques to develop next-generation therapies for ophthalmology. With its extensive multi-modal patient database and genetics-guided approach, Character Bio aims to transform the treatment landscape for various ophthalmic diseases, with an initial focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma. www.characterbio.com.

