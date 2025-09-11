SUBSCRIBE
Champions Oncology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, September 15, 2025

September 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, will report its financial and operational results for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, on Monday, September 15, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 261008. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 52943, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

