Champions Oncology Announces 17 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global leader in preclinical oncology research and clinical specialty testing, today announced the acceptance of seventeen abstracts for presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting, in Chicago, IL (April 25-30, 2025). These presentations will highlight Champions’ cutting-edge research, featuring innovative in vivo and organoid platforms for oncology and immuno-oncology drug testing, as well as AI-driven models that utilize multi-omics datasets to predict patient outcomes.

“We are excited to present our latest research at AACR 2025, demonstrating how Champions’ proprietary PDX bank and unparalleled multi-omics dataset are driving innovation in oncology research”, said Ronnie Morris, MD, CEO of Champions Oncology, “these findings reinforce our ability to support biopharma partners in accelerating the path from target discovery to clinical success.”

For a full list of posters and presentation details, visit Champions Oncology at AACR 2025. To schedule a meeting with the Champions team during AACR 2025, please visit the same link.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical specialty testing services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

