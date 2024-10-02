SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CervoMed to Participate in 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

October 2, 2024 
1 min read

Dr. John Alam to Participate in Panel Titled “Opportunities and Challenges When Small Names Go After Blockbuster Indications”

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that Dr. John Alam, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one investor meetings at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, being held in New York, NY, on October 9, 2024.

Panel Details
Title: “Opportunities and Challenges When Small Names Go After Blockbuster Indications”
Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Time: 8:00am ET

About CervoMed
CervoMed Inc. (the “Company”) is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with early-stage DLB.

Investor Contact:

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
Investors@cervomed.com
617-430-7579

Massachusetts Events
