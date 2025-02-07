Certis Oncology Solutions President & CEO, Peter Ellman, Presents at the 24th Annual Precision World Medicine Conference

Certis Oncology showcases recently launched AI/ML platforms for cancer therapeutics development and personalized medicine.





Presentation highlights AI’s transformative role in precision medicine, features CertisAI Predictive Oncology Intelligence™ and CertisOI Assistant™.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CertaintySavesLives--Certis Oncology Solutions, a precision oncology and translational science company, showcased today its latest advancements in AI/ML at the Precision World Medicine Conference in Santa Clara, California.

Certis President and CEO, Peter Ellman, presented “Predictive Oncology Intelligence: Revolutionizing Cancer Research with AI-Enabled Precision Oncology,” as part of the event’s coverage of the rapidly expanding role of artificial intelligence in precision medicine. Ellman discussed the various ways the company’s patent-pending predictive AI/ML platform, CertisAI™, helps close the translation gap in cancer therapeutics development via AI-enabled drug response predictions, better informed biomarker strategy, and data-driven decision-making.

“We’ve been talking about personalized medicine for decades now, but we’ve made little progress for patients. Nine out of ten investigational cancer therapies still fail in clinical trials. And despite all that we now know about cancer at a molecular level, fewer than 10% of patients derive meaningful clinical benefit from even the most advanced genomics-informed treatment,” said Ellman. “In 2025, we have tools to change that. Multivariate computational algorithms, together with faster, lower-cost computing power, are quickly transforming the way we approach drug development and how we think about individualizing care.”

During Ellman’s presentation, conference attendees were treated to an interactive demonstration of CertisOI Assistant™, a recently launched generative AI tool that accelerates research workflows and democratizes the evaluation of complex datasets. The CertisOI Assistant works as a natural language intermediary for analyzing the genomic and drug sensitivity characterization data associated with thousands of cancer research models, including Certis’ patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models as well as public cancer cell lines from the Cancer Cell Line Encycolopedia (CCLE).

About CertisAI™

CertisAI™ is a patent-pending predictive artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) platform developed by Certis Oncology Solutions. It is the first and only commercially available, validated AI/ML platform that predicts therapeutic efficacy by identifying complex gene expression signatures that correlate with drug response. The platform is designed to assist pharmaceutical researchers to develop and clinicians to identify new treatment options for specific cancers based on a tumor’s unique gene expression profile.

About Certis Oncology Solutions

Certis Oncology Solutions is a life science technology company committed to realizing the promise of precision oncology. The company’s product is Oncology Intelligence® — highly predictive therapeutic response data derived from advanced models of cancer. We partner with physician-scientists and industry researchers to expand access to precision oncology and close the problematic translation gap between preclinical studies and clinical trials.

Since its founding in 2016, Certis has offered personalized functional testing to help inform individual cancer treatment decisions, an approach advocated by cancer researchers and oncology clinicians worldwide. Using our patent-pending artificial intelligence/machine learning platform and more clinically relevant, patient-derived tumor models, we bring certainty to drug development decisions and help secure clear and compelling evidence of drug efficacy. Certis operates a CLIA-certified, AAALAC- and OLAW-accredited laboratory in Sorrento Valley, the heart of San Diego’s life sciences industry.

For more information about Certis, visit www.certisoncology.com.

Contacts



MEDIA CONTACT

Certis Oncology Solutions

Kristein King

kking@certisoncology.com

573-818-4528