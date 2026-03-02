Certara to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:
- TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, at 3:10PM ET
- Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Monday, March 9th, 2026, at 8:00AM ET
- Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date and Time: Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, at 1:00PM ET
Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,600 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com
Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com