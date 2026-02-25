Ceribell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 & Recent Highlights

Reported total revenue of $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 34% increase compared to the same period in 2024

Delivered total revenue of $89.1 million for the full year of 2025, a 36% increase over the prior year

Ended the year with 647 total active accounts

Achieved gross margin of 87% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 88% for the full year of 2025

Received FDA 510(k) clearance for first-of-its-kind continuous monitoring solution for delirium

Received FDA 510(k) clearance for use of Clarity algorithm for neonates, becoming the first and only FDA-cleared seizure detection algorithm for pre-term neonates through adults

Received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for first-in-class large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke detection and monitoring solution





“2025 was a milestone year for Ceribell,” said co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. “We accelerated adoption across new and existing accounts, broadened the age range of our seizure detection algorithm to include pediatric and neonatal populations, and achieved critical regulatory milestones, unlocking incremental market opportunities that we believe exceed $1.5 billion. As we enter the new year, we believe these accomplishments position us well to drive continued growth and advance our long-term vision of making EEG a new vital sign.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $24.8 million, a 34% increase from $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by expansion into new accounts and continued growth in adoption within the company’s active account base. Product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $18.8 million, representing an increase of 33% from $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.0 million, representing an increase of 37% from $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.6 million, compared to $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 87%, compared to 88% for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $36.2 million, compared to $29.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 24%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to investments in the company’s commercial organization, increased headcount to support the growth of the business, legal expenses, and expenses related to operating as a public company.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.5 million, or $0.36 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million, or $0.40 net loss per share, for the same period in 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue in the full year of 2025 was $89.1 million, a 36% increase from $65.4 million in the full year of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by expansion into new accounts and continued growth in adoption within the company’s active account base. Product revenue for the full year of 2025 was $67.3 million, representing an increase of 34% from $50.1 million in the full year of 2024. Subscription revenue for the full year of 2025 was $21.7 million, representing an increase of 41% from $15.4 million in the full year of 2024.

Gross profit in the full year of 2025 was $78.3 million, compared to $56.8 million for the full year of 2024. Gross margin for the full year of 2025 was 88% compared to 87% for the same period in 2024.

Operating expenses in the full year of 2025 were $136.7 million, compared to $96.5 million for the full year of 2024, representing an increase of 42%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to investments in the company’s commercial organization, increased headcount to support the growth of the business, legal expenses, and expenses related to operating as a public company.

Net loss in the full year of 2025 was $53.4 million, or $1.46 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $40.5 million, or $3.39 net loss per share, for the same period in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $159.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

2026 Financial Outlook

Ceribell expects revenue for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $111 million to $115 million, representing growth of approximately 25% to 29% over the company’s prior year revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this earnings release and the related attachments is as of February 24, 2026. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release and the related attachments as a result of new information or future events or developments. This earnings release and the related attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about, among other topics, our anticipated operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections; business plans, strategy, goals and prospects; and expectations for our products. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Ceribell’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following: risks related to our limited operating history and history of net losses; our ability to successfully achieve substantial market acceptance and adoption of our products; competitive pressures; our ability to adapt our manufacturing and production capacities to evolving patterns of demand, governmental actions and customer trends; the manufacturing of a substantial number of our product components and their assembly in China and Vietnam; product defects or complaints and related liability; the complexity, timing, expense, and outcomes of clinical studies, legal matters and regulatory compliance; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement levels for our products; our ability to comply with changing laws and regulatory requirements and resulting costs; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These filings, when made, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.ceribell.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/.

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Ceribell, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Product revenue $ 18,784 $ 14,147 $ 67,335 $ 50,079 Subscription revenue 6,000 4,387 21,728 15,365 Total revenue 24,784 18,534 89,063 65,444 Cost of revenue Product cost of goods sold 2,956 2,136 10,128 8,209 Subscription cost of revenue 185 160 661 485 Total cost of revenue 3,141 2,296 10,789 8,694 Gross profit 21,643 16,238 78,274 56,750 Operating expenses Research and development 5,062 3,913 19,143 13,562 Sales and marketing 19,058 15,243 73,082 49,055 General and administrative 12,119 9,966 44,451 33,842 Total operating expenses 36,239 29,122 136,676 96,459 Loss from operations (14,596 ) (12,884 ) (58,402 ) (39,709 ) Interest expense (462 ) (499 ) (1,890 ) (1,992 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — (1,079 ) — (1,496 ) Other income, net 1,531 1,886 6,880 2,742 Loss, before provision for income taxes (13,527 ) (12,576 ) (53,412 ) (40,455 ) Provision for income tax expense — — — — Net loss $ (13,527 ) $ (12,576 ) $ (53,412 ) $ (40,455 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted (0.36 ) (0.40 ) (1.46 ) (3.39 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted 37,218,830 31,205,891 36,542,048 11,949,973





Ceribell, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,476 $ 194,370 Marketable securities 118,785 — Accounts receivable, net 15,053 10,878 Inventory 7,288 6,937 Contract costs, current 2,210 1,837 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,906 3,250 Total current assets 186,718 217,272 Property and equipment, net 2,030 2,313 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,296 2,132 Contract costs, long-term 1,847 1,507 Other non-current assets 2,912 2,188 Total assets $ 195,803 $ 225,412 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,838 $ 1,143 Accrued liabilities 14,328 10,052 Contract liabilities, current 101 97 Operating lease liability, current 1,105 1,088 Other current liabilities 818 609 Total current liabilities 19,190 12,989 Long-term liabilities Notes payable, long-term 19,811 19,558 Contract liabilities, long-term — 30 Other liabilities, long-term 106 356 Operating lease liability, long-term 1,360 1,314 Total long-term liabilities 21,277 21,258 Total liabilities $ 40,467 $ 34,247 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; Authorized shares: 10,000,000 and none shares as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively Issued and outstanding shares: none as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; Authorized shares: 500,000,000 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively Issued and outstanding shares: 37,485,124 and 35,850,606 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 38 36 Additional paid-in capital 375,495 358,073 Accumulated other comprehensive income 159 — Accumulated deficit (220,356 ) (166,944 ) Total stockholders’ deficit 155,336 191,165 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 195,803 $ 225,412



