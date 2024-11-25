SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CereVasc to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York.

Dan Levangie, CereVasc Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to discuss the development and clinical performance of the eShunt System at 2:50 PM Eastern Time on December 4th.

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts’ healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses first-ever, groundbreaking percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system intended to allow the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH), a potential improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

Company Contacts:

DJ Cass

CereVasc, Inc.

djcass@cerevasc.com

Media Contacts:

Ethan Metelenis

Precision AQ

Ethan.Metelenis@precisionaq.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerevasc-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-36th-annual-healthcare-conference-302314514.html

SOURCE CereVasc

