Cerevance Presents Positive Results from Phase 1 Study of CVN293 at American Academy of Neurology 2025 Annual Meeting

CVN293 was generally well-tolerated in healthy volunteers with evidence of robust brain penetration, supporting utility of KCNK13 inhibitors for neurodegenerative diseases characterized by neuroinflammation

Additional AAN 2025 poster presentations highlight the company’s NETSseq platform and solengepras, a novel non-dopaminergic investigational treatment in clinical development to treat Parkinson’s disease

BOSTON, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing multiple cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative, psychiatric, and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders, today announced results from its Phase 1 trial of CVN293, a novel KCNK13 inhibitor targeting neuroinflammation. The data showed that CVN293 was generally well-tolerated in healthy adults following single and 14-day multiple dosing and showed evidence of robust brain penetration. The data was presented today in a poster session at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego.

“The favorable tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile observed with CVN293 in this first-in-human study are promising indicators for its potential as a disease-modifying intervention for neurodegenerative diseases driven by neuroinflammation,” said Sagar Vaidya, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Cerevance. “We look forward to advancing our family of KCNK13 inhibitors for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders characterized by neuroinflammation, where new therapeutic options are urgently needed.”

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 single/multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study evaluated the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of oral CVN293 in 72 healthy adult volunteers. Study participants in the SAD part of the study received a single dose of CVN293 up to 1,000 mg or placebo (CVN293 n=36; placebo n=12) and those in the MAD part received repeated doses of CVN293 up to 750 mg (375 mg twice daily) or placebo over 14 days (CVN293 n=18; placebo n=6).

Results showed that CVN293 was generally well-tolerated following single and 14-day multiple dosing, with 100% of participants completing the trial. There were no severe or dose-limiting adverse events (AEs), treatment-related discontinuations or clinically meaningful changes in vital signs or laboratory parameters. All related AEs were considered mild. In the SAD and MAD parts of the study, CVN293 plasma exposure increased in a generally dose proportional manner. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) sampling demonstrated high levels of central nervous system (CNS) exposure with CVN293.

Additional Cerevance Presentations at AAN 2025

The company presented a poster demonstrating the potential of its proprietary NETSseq platform to identify and/or validate cell-specific gene targets and biological insight into human brain disorders, which can be developed into novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The poster detailed two clinical-stage novel therapeutic targets with specific expression in the brain that resulted from NETSseq: solengepras and CVN293.

Another poster presentation will detail the novel mechanism of action of solengepras, an oral, non-dopaminergic therapy in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. A brain-penetrant, specific inhibitor of GPR6, solengepras is designed to selectively target and modulate the brain circuits responsible for controlling motor and non-motor functions without directly affecting dopaminergic pathways. This novel mechanism of action is designed to reduce motor complications, such as dyskinesia, decrease periods of symptomatic worsening, known as “OFF” time, and improve functional non-motor symptoms. The poster will describe the primary results of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 ASCEND study of solengepras as monotherapy in patients with early, untreated Parkinson’s disease. This data was previously presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD™ 2025).

About CVN293

CVN293 is an investigational, highly selective oral inhibitor of the potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). By selectively inhibiting KCNK13, a potentially novel regulator of NLRP3 inflammasome activation, CVN293 aims to reduce neuroinflammation and slow disease progression in a variety of neurodegenerative disorders. This mechanism may provide a disease-modifying approach for challenging central nervous system (CNS) disorders and obesity. KCNK13 was identified by Cerevance’s proprietary NETSseq platform.

About Solengepras (formerly CVN424)

Solengepras is designed to provide a potentially novel approach to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Unlike dopaminergic therapies, which primarily act by replenishing, enhancing, or mimicking dopamine, solengepras is designed to selectively address the indirect pathway by modulating the GPR6 receptor. By inhibiting GPR6, solengepras aims to restore both motor and non-motor function without directly affecting dopamine levels or signaling, improving the relative balance between the direct and indirect pathways, and potentially reducing the risk of common side effects associated with dopaminergic therapies, such as dyskinesias and motor fluctuations. Solengepras is currently being evaluated as a once-daily, oral treatment for use as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other anti-Parkinsonian medication in the Phase 3 ARISE trial.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative, psychiatric and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both the motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Our second investigational therapy, CVN766, is designed to be a highly selective oral antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor for the potential treatment of binge eating disorder and schizophrenia. Our third investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.



