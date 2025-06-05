Cepheid Receives Health Canada Licence for Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load XC

Next-Generation Molecular Test for Monitoring Viral Load and HIV-1 Infection

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cepheid today announced that Health Canada has issued Cepheid a medical device licence for Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load XC, a next-generation extended-coverage (XC) test intended to aid in assessing HIV viral load levels, which are used to monitor effectiveness of antiretroviral treatment.

Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load XC dual target test provides extended strain coverage ensuring a high level of performance with a simple workflow to improve patient access to the standard of care and help achieve UNAIDS HIV targets by 2030.1

"Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load XC leverages dual target technology to improve detection while maintaining the flexibility to be performed on-demand in as little as 90 minutes." said Vitor Rocha, President of Cepheid. "Access to the test can enhance patient care, as measurement of HIV viral load informs treatment plans while fast results enable earlier interventions with counseling and therapy."

The test is designed for use on any of Cepheid's GeneXpert® Systems which provide simple, reference lab quality PCR testing on location in laboratory environments at medical centers and hospitals or in community health clinics and physician offices.

Xpert® HIV-1 Viral Load XC will begin shipping to customers in Canada in June 2025.

IVD. In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device. May not be available in all countries

