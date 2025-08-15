Century Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Patient dosing ongoing in CALiPSO-1 trial; on track to report clinical data for CNTY-101 in patients with B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases by year-end 2025





CNTY-308, a CAR-iT cell therapy functionally comparable to primary T cells, now in IND-enabling studies as a potential treatment for B-cell-mediated diseases; program expected to progress into the clinic in 2026





Dr. Brent Pfeiffenberger, CEO, appointed to Board Chair





Cash runway extended into fourth quarter 2027



PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

“In the first half of 2025, we made important business decisions to ensure our capital resource allocation and pipeline development activities are centered on potentially transformational cell therapy candidates and technologies. We are pleased by recent progress across our core pipeline, including continued clinical execution of CNTY-101 in autoimmune disease and the acceleration of our core preclinical programs. IND-enabling studies are now underway for CNTY-308 and we have made rapid progress toward drug candidacy for our non-immune cell program,” said Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics. “We will continue to shape the organization as needed and look forward to moving with urgency throughout the remainder of 2025 to deliver clinical data for CNTY-101 and bring our pipeline underpinned by Allo-Evasion™ 5.0 technology closer to patients.”

Dr. Pfeiffenberger continued, “As part of this evolution, I am honored to deepen my role in driving the growth and success of Century by assuming the role of Board Chair. I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to Joe for his service as Board Chair over the last four years. He has made a lasting impact on our organization, and I’m pleased to have him continue as a special advisor to the company moving forward.”

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

CNTY-101 in Autoimmune Diseases

CALiPSO-1 trial progressing with continued patient enrollment and clinical trial site activations: The company continues to increase its clinical trial site footprint to support enrollment for the CALiPSO-1 trial, a company-sponsored Phase 1 trial of CNTY-101 in patients with B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, with six sites now activated in the U.S. and two in Europe, and additional sites on track to activate later this year. As of today, the company had dosed two patients and continues to progress patient enrollment across multiple sites. The company remains on track to report clinical data for CNTY-101 by the end of 2025.





CNTY-308 and Other Preclinical Program

CNTY-308 now advancing through IND-enabling studies as a potential treatment for B-cell-mediated diseases: In mid-2025, Century initiated Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies with CNTY-308, a CD19-targeted CD4+/CD8+ ab CAR-iT cell therapy functionally comparable to primary T cells and engineered with Allo-Evasion™ 5.0. CNTY-308 is being developed as a potential treatment for B-cell-mediated diseases. Following successful completion of these IND-enabling studies and the receipt of requisite regulatory approval, Century plans to initiate clinical studies in 2026.





Corporate Updates

Cash runway extended into the fourth quarter of 2027: As part of Century’s effort to right size its organizational focus on programs with the highest potential for transformational value, the company completed a workforce reduction in July 2025 and prioritized pipeline development activities for CNTY-101, CNTY-308 and its non-immune cell program. As a result, the company’s cash runway was extended into the fourth quarter of 2027.





“It has been a privilege to serve as Century’s Board Chair for the last four years. Since Brent assumed the role of CEO, I had the opportunity to see how he has transformed the company, executing strategic deals, fundraising and evolving the pipeline. I am confident his expanded leadership role will create value and drive long-term success as the company seeks to bring much needed therapeutic innovation closer to patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer,” said Mr. Jimenez. “I look forward to following Century’s continued development progress across its core programs and supporting through my new role as a special advisor.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $158.5 million as of June 30, 2025, as compared to $220.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The company estimates its cash, cash equivalents, and investments will support operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.





Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $158.5 million as of June 30, 2025, as compared to $220.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The company estimates its cash, cash equivalents, and investments will support operations into the fourth quarter of 2027. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $26.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $27.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses is primarily due to a reduction of personnel and manufacturing costs, offset by an increase in research and laboratory costs to progress clinical trials and preclinical programs.





R&D expenses were $26.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $27.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses is primarily due to a reduction of personnel and manufacturing costs, offset by an increase in research and laboratory costs to progress clinical trials and preclinical programs. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2024.





G&A expenses were $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2024. Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $32.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $31.2 million for the same period in 2024.



About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop cell therapies with the potential to provide meaningful advantages over existing cell therapies. Century’s genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell therapy pipeline includes programs designed to address autoimmune diseases and cancers. Century believes its commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an opportunity to advance the course of autoimmune disease and cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

For More Information:

Century Therapeutics

Douglas Carr

Senior Vice President, Finance

investor.relations@centurytx.com

JPA Health

Sarah McCabe

smccabe@jpa.com

Century Therapeutics, Inc Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, Assets 2025 2024 Current Assets: $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 56,878 58,441 Short-term investments 98,965 130,851 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,326 4,759 Total current assets 160,169 194,051 Property and equipment, net 56,649 62,141 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 27,737 28,706 Long-term investments 2,690 30,818 Intangible assets 34,200 34,200 Other long-term assets 3,247 3,300 Total assets $ 284,692 $ 353,216 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,208 $ 3,075 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,740 17,543 Deferred revenue, current - 109,164 Total current liabilities 14,948 129,782 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 46,589 48,960 Contingent consideration liability 8,883 8,738 Deferred tax liability 4,374 4,374 Total liabilities 74,794 191,854 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 948,124 943,366 Accumulated deficit (738,318 ) (782,337 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 83 324 Total stockholders' equity 209,898 161,362 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 284,692 $ 353,216



