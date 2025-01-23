Centinel Spine® prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Grows 38% in Full-year 2024, Setting New Revenue Record in Fourth Quarter

Record full-year 2024 pro disc ® Total Disc Replacement (TDR) revenue of over $95 million in sales, up 38% over prior year.

Full-year 2024 pro disc TDR sales broke records in both U.S. and International markets, as well as in each product segment. U.S. prod isc TDR sales increased 41% and International sales grew 24% year-over-year (YOY). Global pro disc Cervical sales grew 39% and pro disc Lumbar grew 35% YOY.

Record fourth-quarter 2024 pro disc TDR revenue of nearly $30 million, up 47% YOY.

Strong global revenue growth and operational execution, both in the fourth quarter and throughout 2024, resulted in record positive EBITDA performance.1

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC (“the Company”), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced achievement of record fourth quarter and full-year 2024 business results, positioning the Company for continued accelerated growth in 2025.

Centinel Spine continues as one of the leading growth companies in the spine industry2 and is dedicated exclusively to total disc replacement, one of the fastest growing segments in orthopedic implants. The Company remains well-positioned from a profitability perspective, achieving record EBITDA positive performance in the fourth-quarter and full-year 2024.1

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Full-Year 2024 Highlights

Highlights on the New Match-the-Disc™ prodisc Cervical TDR System

Over 9,000 procedures completed with the new system in the U.S. through the end of 2024, after limited release in Q3 2022.

The new system drove a 46% increase in full-year 2024 U.S. pro disc Cervical revenue.

Cervical revenue. Added an average of over 100 new surgeon users per quarter to the Match-the-Disc system in 2024, increasing the total number of surgeons using the new pro disc Cervical system to over 900 .

Cervical system to over 900 Strong majority of new surgeon users came from competitive conversions and remain repeat users.

Key 2024 Highlights Positioning the Company for Accelerated Growth in 2025

New surgeon-user growth: Added a record 665 new pro disc users in the U.S. in 2024, a 90% YOY increase.

Release of pro disc C Nova Cervical TDR product: With the limited release of the pro disc C Nova technology in October 2024, Centinel Spine now offers four distinct anatomic products in the Match-the-Disc pro disc Cervical TDR System.

Long-term lumbar TDR publications: More data with positive long-term implant survivorship continues to be published, including one of the largest evaluated cohorts of patients undergoing lumbar TDR, demonstrating robust long-term clinical success and lifespan of the pro disc L Lumbar TDR system. 3

Strengthening lumbar TDR reimbursement: With additional favorable U.S. payor coverage decisions throughout 2024, patient access to the pro disc L Lumbar TDR system continues to expand—with one-level reaching nearly universal coverage and two-level coverage now over 35%. 4

Increasing patient demand for TDR solutions: As public awareness of the potential benefits of motion-preserving solutions builds, demand for the TDR procedure is expected to be increasingly driven at the patient level. Based on internal patient search data from the Company, patients seeking TDR surgical care increased by nearly 70% in 2024 over 2023. 5

Medical Education driving expanded surgeon TDR usage: The Company trained over 800 surgeons in 2024 through its well-established global Medical Education program.

Supply chain expansion: The Company expanded and strengthened long-term global supply chain partnerships, significantly increasing prodisc implant manufacturing capacity throughout the year.

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray adds, “The Centinel Spine team achieved records in all aspects of our global business in 2024. We are exclusively committed to total disc replacement, with the goal of becoming the clear global leader in this fast-growing segment of the spine market. The prodisc technology not only offers the benefits of our “Match-the-Disc” innovation, it is coupled with the longest demonstrated history of clinical success in disc replacement. We are all-in on total disc replacement and well-positioned for continued success in 2025 and beyond.”

2024 adjusted EBITDA is based on unaudited financials. Based on publicly available information. Marnay, Thierry P.; Geneste, Guillaume Y.; Edgard-Rosa, Gregory W.; Grau-Ortiz, Martin M.; Hirsch, Caroline C.; Negre, Georges G. Clinical Outcomes After 1 and 2-Level Lumbar Total Disc Arthroplasty: 1,187 Patients with 7 to 21-Year Follow-up. November 22, 2024 . J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2024;00:1-13. http://dx.doi.org/10.2106/JBJS.23.00735 Data on file, estimate based on combined positive and neutral policies. Data on File, based on Centinel Spine Surgeon Locator search data in 2024 vs 2023.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company’s prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 275,000 implantations. Centinel Spine’s prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient’s anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

