Cencora to Support U.S. Distribution of Kite’s CAR T-Cell Therapies

Collaboration aims to facilitate efficient access to therapies as Kite expands treatment center network

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencora today announced an agreement with Kite, a Gilead Company, to support the distribution of Kite’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved CAR T-cell therapies, Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) and Tecartus® (brexucabtagene autoleucel).

The collaboration is designed to support efficient access to the cell therapies at the increasing number of authorized treatment centers in the U.S., including health systems and community oncology practices.

“Our focus is on ensuring every appropriate patient who needs our CAR T-cell therapies can access and benefit from these treatments,” said Christophe Griolet, U.S. Vice President, General Manager, Kite. “Cencora has a proven track record of supporting complex therapies. As we expand our treatment center network, Cencora’s specialty distribution infrastructure and expertise will support a seamless experience across new and existing sites, reducing provider barriers and enabling us to meet patients where they are.”

“Delivering on the promise of CAR T requires a connected ecosystem,” said Mark Kelley, Senior Director, Enterprise Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Business Development and Account Management, Cencora. "We share Kite's commitment to expanding patient access and will deliver the services needed to help these therapies reach the patients who need them."

"Cell therapies are individualized treatments made from a patient’s own cells, and pose unique challenges to healthcare providers, including health systems and community practices," said Melissa Lattanzi, Vice President of Emerging Therapies, Cencora. "As Kite expands its treatment center network, we will leverage our distribution infrastructure and services to support efficient access and reduce administrative burdens — including order management — across sites of care, advancing Kite's goal to bring therapies closer to patients' homes."

Through its CGT service line, Cencora provides developers integrated solutions across the product lifecycle to help them bring products to market, streamline market entry and support efficient access. To learn more about Cencora’s CGT capabilities, visit: https://www.cencora.com/specialties/cell-and-gene-therapy

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue.

Mike Iorfino

Mike.Iorfino@cencora.com