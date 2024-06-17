Kite Pharma
The new FDA-approved manufacturing process for Kite’s CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta will allow a 14-day turnaround compared to 16 days, the company announced on Tuesday.
A CAR-T cell therapy for autoimmune diseases generated significant attention at the 2023 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and Arcellx and Seagen posted promising data.
The market size for biologic oncology therapies will reach $786 billion by 2029, far outstripping small molecules, a GlobalData report predicts.
Months after the FDA lifted its partial hold on their Phase II multiple myeloma program, Kite and Arcellx are expanding their existing development and commercialization collaboration in the blood cancer space.
The study participant who died was apparently ineligible for the treatment according to the trial protocol, Arcellx announced Monday. The company has since retrained the study’s clinical sites.
The company announced Monday with its second-quarter earnings that the regulator has officially halted the Phase I study after a child with acute myeloid leukemia died following treatment.
Yescarta is the first treatment in nearly 30 years to improve overall survival in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma R/R LBCL, according to Gilead’s Kite Pharma.
Kite Pharma entered into a global licensing deal with Refuge Biotechnologies to leverage the latter’s propriety gene expression plaform and develop potential blood cancer therapies.
Nkarta announced that two of its therapies have shown complete remission in patients with blood cancer. These results are the latest development in the treatment of difficult-to-treat blood cancers.
