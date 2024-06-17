SUBSCRIBE
Kite Pharma

3d render of cytotoxic CAR exosomes secreted by engineered T immune cells
Gilead’s Kite Gets FDA Approval for Faster CAR T Therapy Manufacturing
The new FDA-approved manufacturing process for Kite’s CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta will allow a 14-day turnaround compared to 16 days, the company announced on Tuesday.
January 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illustration of antibodies attacking a nerve cell
ASH 23: CAR-T for Autoimmune, Arcellx’s Multiple Myeloma Challenger and Seagen’s Combo Play
A CAR-T cell therapy for autoimmune diseases generated significant attention at the 2023 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and Arcellx and Seagen posted promising data.
December 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Chart showing rapid growth/iStock, Geerati
Biologics Projected to Keep Gaining Ground in Cancer Therapeutics Market
The market size for biologic oncology therapies will reach $786 billion by 2029, far outstripping small molecules, a GlobalData report predicts.
November 20, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Pictured: Corporate headquarters of Gilead in Sili
Business
Gilead’s Kite Expands Arcellx Pact with $285M Equity Investment, Upfront Cash
Months after the FDA lifted its partial hold on their Phase II multiple myeloma program, Kite and Arcellx are expanding their existing development and commercialization collaboration in the blood cancer space.
November 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA sign outside its office in Maryland
Drug Development
FDA Lifts Partial Hold on Arcellx’s Multiple Myeloma Trial After Patient Death
The study participant who died was apparently ineligible for the treatment according to the trial protocol, Arcellx announced Monday. The company has since retrained the study’s clinical sites.
June 20, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: T cells attacking cancer/ iStock, Design
Drug Development
FDA Puts 2seventy bio’s CAR-T Trial on Formal Hold After Patient Death
The company announced Monday with its second-quarter earnings that the regulator has officially halted the Phase I study after a child with acute myeloid leukemia died following treatment.
June 14, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Courtesy of Tada Images/Getty Images
Drug Development
Gilead’s Yescarta Bests Long-Time Standard of Care in R/R LBCL Overall Survival
Yescarta is the first treatment in nearly 30 years to improve overall survival in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma R/R LBCL, according to Gilead’s Kite Pharma.
March 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Courtesy of Aaron P/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Business
Kite Gains Access to Refuge’s Gene Expression Platform in Licensing Deal
Kite Pharma entered into a global licensing deal with Refuge Biotechnologies to leverage the latter’s propriety gene expression plaform and develop potential blood cancer therapies.
October 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Medical scientist studying blood sample under microscope, biochemical research
Drug Development
Nkarta’s NK Cell Therapies for Blood Cancer Tout Full Recoveries
Nkarta announced that two of its therapies have shown complete remission in patients with blood cancer. These results are the latest development in the treatment of difficult-to-treat blood cancers.
April 25, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
