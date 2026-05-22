Cencora Announces Updated Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook

The Board of Directors authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today updated its fiscal year 2026 financial guidance as a result of recent opportunistic share repurchases. Cencora now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $17.70 to $17.90, up from the previous range of $17.65 to $17.90. The opportunistic share repurchases completed in May align with the Company’s previously disclosed expectation that it will repurchase $1.0 billion in shares of common stock by the end of calendar 2026.

The Company will be participating in upcoming investor discussions in which the updated outlook for fiscal year 2026 will be discussed.

New Share Repurchase Authorization

On May 20, 2026, Cencora’s Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the Company to purchase up to an additional $2.0 billion of its outstanding shares of common stock, subject to market conditions. As of May 21, 2026, the Company had $382 million remaining under the share repurchase program that was previously authorized in May 2024.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.cencora.com.

Cencora’s Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Securities Exchange Act”). Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “on track,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “sustain,” “synergy,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and estimates that could prove incorrect or could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated is included (i) in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and elsewhere in that report and (ii) in other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. This supplemental measure may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measure is presented because management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors.

The non-GAAP fiscal year 2026 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes items that management does not believe reflect the Company’s core operating performance because such items are outside the control of the Company or are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. The Company does not provide forward looking guidance on a GAAP basis for such metric because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

For fiscal year 2026, adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the per share impact of adjustments including gains from antitrust litigation settlements; LIFO expense (credit); Türkiye highly inflationary impact; acquisition-related intangibles amortization; litigation and opioid-related (credit) expenses, net; acquisition and divestiture-related deal and integration expenses; restructuring and other expenses, net; the impairment of assets, including goodwill; the remeasurement gain related to the acquisition of OneOncology; and the gain (loss) on the currency remeasurement related to 2020 Swiss tax reform, in each case net of the tax effect calculated using the applicable effective tax rate for those items. In addition, the per share impact of certain discrete tax items and the per share impact of the amortization of deferred tax assets relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform are also excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Bennett S. Murphy

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Productivity

Bennett.Murphy@cencora.com