Cencora Announces $1 Billion Investment to Strengthen Its U.S. Distribution Network

The investments, including opening of a second national distribution center, support a more resilient and efficient pharmaceutical supply chain

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencora, a global pharmaceutical solutions company, today announced plans to invest $1 billion through 2030 to bolster and expand its pharmaceutical distribution network in the United States. The investments — headlined by the opening of its second national distribution center in Ohio and an expanded presence in Alabama and California — will increase Cencora’s capacity, improve efficiency and enhance the resilience of its national distribution network, strengthening the company’s ability to support its customers’ evolving needs.

“Healthcare providers rely on us to provide efficient access to the medications their patients need, and we’re able to deliver on that promise because of the robust distribution infrastructure and operations we’ve built through decades of investment,” said Bob Mauch, President & CEO of Cencora. “This investment underscores our commitment to and role in building a resilient pharmaceutical supply chain and in ensuring patients across the United States have timely and reliable access to prescribed medications, where and when they need them.”

Opening a second national distribution center in Ohio

As part of its investments in distribution infrastructure, operations and digital capabilities, Cencora plans to open a second national distribution center, which is expected to be fully operational by spring 2027. The 530,000 square-foot facility, located in Harrison, Ohio, will significantly increase Cencora’s storage capacity and throughput, enhancing its ability to meet growing customer demand. The facility will feature advanced automation technology, including robotic handling systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous mobile robots, increasing the efficiency and reliability of supply chain processes.

In addition, Cencora plans to expand its presence on the West Coast with the opening of a 430,000-square-foot distribution center in Fontana, California, which is expected to be fully operational by fall 2026. The new, highly automated facility is nearly double the size of the current distribution center and will feature automation and advanced technology solutions.

Expanded cold chain capacity to support growth in specialty

A leader in specialty pharmaceutical services and distribution, Cencora is expanding its distribution center in Dothan, Alabama — one of three facilities across its network dedicated to specialty medicines.

Specialty pharmaceuticals, which are used to treat complex, chronic or rare medical conditions, are expected to account for 70% of new medicines launched through 2027, according to recent reports. The growth in specialty medicines is mirrored by the increased demand for specialized supply chain logistics. Research shows half of all products launched globally through 2027 are expected to require cold chain storage — up from 37% of products between 2013 and 2017.

The Dothan expansion — which is expected to be completed by fall 2026 — will increase the facility’s refrigerated storage capacity by 500% and its frozen storage capacity by 200%, enhancing Cencora’s ability to handle complex specialty medications and its operational resilience.

“We’re committed to delivering an industry-leading customer experience — and that starts with listening to our customers, anticipating their needs and making strategic investments to ensure we can provide the exceptional service they expect,” said Rich Tremonte, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health at Cencora. “As demand continues to grow and more specialty pharmaceuticals reach the market, the investments we’re making today will strengthen our ability to support our customers’ current and future needs, enabling them to continue delivering high-quality patient care in their communities.”

Through its network of distribution centers in the United States, Cencora ships more than five million medications and healthcare products to tens of thousands of healthcare providers every day.

For more information on Cencora’s work to strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain, including efforts to address medication shortages, visit: https://www.amerisourcebergen.com/pharmaceutical-distribution/addressing-medication-shortages

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 51,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue.

Media:

Mike Iorfino

mike.iorfino@cencora.com