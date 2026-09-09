Celldex to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conference

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2026 at 8:00am ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the Celldex Website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex

Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contacts

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

(508) 864-8337

scavanaugh@celldex.com

Elizabeth Higgins

Executive Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(857) 404-2088

ehiggins@celldex.com