CellCentric to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cambridge, United Kingdom and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - CellCentric, a privately held biotechnology company developing inobrodib, a first-in-class p300/CBP inhibitor for multiple myeloma, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

These events provide an opportunity to engage with the investment community and highlight the company's clinical progress with inobrodib, which will be entering a potentially registration enabling study later this year.

Upcoming appearances include:

Oppenheimer & Co.'s 2025 Biotech in the Berkshires, Berkshires, MA

Presentation time: Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 11:51am ET

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference, Boston, MA

1x1s only: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA

Presentation time: September 3, 10:15am ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

1x1s only: September 4, 2025

Morgan Stanley Health Care Conference, New York, NY

Presentation time: September 8, 2025, 3:20pm ET

BofA Securities Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference, Boston, MA

1x1s only: September 17, 2025

About inobrodib

Inobrodib is a potential new treatment for people with cancer, and multiple myeloma in particular. It is a small molecule drug that targets p300/CBP, lowering the expression of key cancer drivers, including MYC and IRF4. It has been evaluated in over 400 patients to date and has a favourable safety and tolerability profile. Clinical activity has been seen in multiple settings, both solid tumour and hematologic malignancies. Delivered as an oral capsule, it is easy for patients to take and can be used at home without the need for intensive monitoring. Its differentiated profile may broaden use among patients who cannot tolerate or access other treatments, while its ease of administration could reduce healthcare system burden relative to more complex therapies.

About CellCentric

CellCentric is a privately held biotechnology company advancing inobrodib, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable p300/CBP inhibitor. Inobrodib is in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with additional indications under consideration. CellCentric is supported by a robust IP portfolio and external validation through clinical collaborations and strategic partnerships. Headquartered in the UK with expanding U.S. operations, CellCentric is backed by a global syndicate of life science investors, including RA Capital, Forbion (including ForCal), Morningside, Pfizer Ventures, Avego, and the American Cancer Society's BrightEdge Fund. For more information, please visit: www.cellcentric.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261279