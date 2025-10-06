Cell and Gene Therapies on the Rise: New Report Reveals Growing Adoption and Persistent Challenges

Oncologists’ experience and familiarity with CGTs has increased over last year, but concerns persist with 66% saying patients view CGTs as “too experimental”

Payers believe CGTs are safe and effective, but say cost and durability are the key challenges to reimbursement

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InspiroGene™ by McKesson, a dedicated business focused on supporting the commercialization of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), today announced the publication of its second annual 2025 Cell and Gene Therapy Report: Advancing the Future of Medicine.

Drawing on new insights from research with physicians and payers; an updated analysis of the U.S. CGT pipeline; and an analysis of all the U.S. sites of care where CGTs are administered, this year’s report illustrates that these ground-breaking medicines are steadily becoming more available to patients, but are still facing systemic hurdles slowing widespread adoption.

“Cell and gene therapies are moving from the unimaginable to the inevitable, with promising new treatments pushing into earlier lines of care and expanding into diseases like diabetes and lupus,” said Joe DePinto, Head of Cell, Gene, and Advanced Therapies at McKesson. “The science is extraordinary, but realizing the full potential depends on scale, access and collaboration. At InspiroGene, we are focused on turning breakthrough discovery into everyday care, so no patient is left behind.”

The report showcases a newly refreshed interactive map of qualified CGT treatment centers nationwide, along with exclusive insights from leading industry experts.

The full 2025 Cell and Gene Therapy Report can be found at www.inspirogene.com/cgt-report.

Key Findings in the Report Include:

Providers are gaining experience, but barriers persist. According to a double-blinded nationwide survey of more than 125 oncologists, familiarity with CGTs is growing—60% say they are very familiar with CGTs vs 55% in 2024, and the average number of patients treated has risen from 17 to 25 annually. However, access challenges remain entrenched. Two-thirds of oncologists still view CGTs as “largely unproven,” and 66% say their patients view CGTs as “too experimental or risky.” Community-based oncologists navigate particularly complex challenges around site readiness and reimbursement.

Payers recognize CGT’s potential but demand more evidence to approve reimbursement. While 80% of interviewed payers believe CGTs are safe and effective, they remain skeptical about high upfront costs and limited long-term data. 60% of payers say innovative payment models could mitigate the risks of CGTs, but cite the need for easy-to-measure, clinically relevant endpoints to make these models effective.

Expansion into the community is happening, slowly. The number of qualified treatment centers in the U.S. is flat from 2024 to 2025, underscoring the disappointingly slow pace at which CGT care is migrating into community settings.

The CGT pipeline continues to expand rapidly. A total of 178 oncology-focused drug candidates entered the late-stage pipeline in the past year alone, signaling continued momentum in cancer research. Beyond oncology, promising early results are emerging in lupus, diabetes and heart failure, reflecting CGT’s growing potential to benefit broader patient populations.

About InspiroGene by McKesson

InspiroGene by McKesson (“InspiroGene”) is a dedicated business unit focused solely on supporting the commercialization of cell and gene therapies (CGTs). At InspiroGene, we turn CGT innovation into a reality. We offer flexible, sustainable solutions to help manufacturers, payers, and providers navigate the complex CGT commercialization landscape. As an enduring ally, we’re dedicated to transforming patient care and driving better health outcomes. Learn more about the InspiroGene advantage at InspiroGene.com.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

PR Contact

InspiroGene by McKesson

Lindsay Yanek, Communications

Lindsay.Yanek@McKesson.com