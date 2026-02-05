SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celcuity to Present at Upcoming Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 4, 2026 | 
2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced its participation in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 to be held in New York, New York on February 11-12, 2026.

Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled for a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. A live webcast of the event will be available using this weblink https://event.summitcast.com/view/kbtj9ZAiVkB78KPZiu5dZ9/2Q8oLmGM98qWAwr5LXWSr8. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- ABC, has completed enrollment and the company has reported detailed results for the PIK3CA wild-type cohort and has completed enrollment of patients for the PIK3CA mutant cohort.  A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- ABC, is currently enrolling patients. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts: 

Celcuity Inc. 
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com 
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com 
(763) 392-0123
Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com
(415) 494-9924


Minnesota Events
Celcuity
