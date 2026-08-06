Celcuity Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Webcast/Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Management will host a webcast/teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-800-717-1738 and international callers should dial 1-646-307-1865. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767665&tp_key=7e57f2ab18. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website following the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's first FDA-approved product is REVTORPYK™ (gedatolisib), a pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blocks the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT or mTORC1, alone or together.

A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (“ABC”), supported FDA approval of REVTORPYK for use in patients without a PIK3CA mutation detected. Results for the PIK3CA mutant cohort of VIKTORIA-1 were presented during an oral presentation at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in June 2026.

VIKTORIA-2 is an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial incorporating two independent studies, Study 1 and Study 2, in two separate cohorts of patients with ABC who are treatment-naive in the advanced setting. Study 1 is evaluating gedatolisib plus palbociclib plus fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-resistant HR+/HER2- ABC. Study 2 is evaluating gedatolisib plus palbociclib plus letrozole as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine- sensitive HR+/HER2- ABC. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing.

More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Further information about Celcuity and its products, including important safety information and full prescribing information can be found at www.celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

(763) 392-0123

Jodi Sievers, jsievers@celcuity.com

(415) 494-9924