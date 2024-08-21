Cayman and Certest Announce Partnership, Expanding Access to Ionizable Lipids for Lipid Nanoparticles

ANN ARBOR, MI, AUGUST 21, 2024—Cayman Chemical, a leading supplier of high-quality lipids and tools for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) research and development, and Certest Pharma, a biotechnology company focused on infectious disease and advanced nucleic acid-based therapies, announced a new partnership to make Certest proprietary ionizable lipids available for LNP research through Cayman’s online catalog and global network of distributors.

Certest’s library of proprietary lipids offers researchers expanded opportunities to develop effective and targeted LNPs. These lipids outperformed existing ionizable lipids, demonstrating superior immune stimulation and eliciting stronger responses. The library also includes lipids that have been tailored for specific applications like targeted organ delivery or high protein expression.

Through the agreement, select Certest lipids will also be available for custom LNP development through Cayman’s LNP discovery formulation and screening services, and as CGMP lipid components for use in formulating LNP-based therapeutics. The partnership plans to continue expanding its ionizable lipid portfolio, providing researchers with more options for formulating LNPs.

Sebastian Buchert, Cayman Vice President of Sales and Marketing states, “our partnership with Certest is a great fit to strengthen Cayman’s position as a total solution provider in the LNP space, expanding our curated platform of biochemicals and LipidLaunch™ research tools. Whether formulating themselves or through our contract services experts, Certest novel ionizable lipids will help researchers around the world improve LNP formulations, expand applications, and innovate in the rapidly emerging field of lipid-based drug delivery.”

Nelson Fernandes, CEO of Certest, remarked, “Cayman has been a leader in lipid research for over forty years, their global footprint and trusted brand made it a logical fit to swiftly bring Certest lipids into the hands of researchers worldwide through a reliable source. Our characterized lipids stand to advance therapeutic approaches to vaccination, gene delivery, and gene editing strategies by offering improved performance over benchmark standard formulations.”

Researchers that identify a Certest lipid as a component in their LNP screening formulations can secure licensing for clinical investigation and commercial use through Certest and CGMP lipid supply from Cayman’s US-based CGMP manufacturing facilities in Ann Arbor, Michigan. These lipids are licensable from Certest, offering cost-effective, premium ionizable cationic lipids with freedom to operate outside of existing patent-protected LNP formulations.

For more information, visit www.caymanchem.com/certest.

About Cayman Chemical

Cayman Chemical helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic.

Learn more at caymanchem.com.

About Certest Pharma

Certest Pharma specializes in advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, focusing on the development of effective and targeted LNPs for next-generation medicines. Certest’s licensable technology includes top performing ionizable lipids, the main asset, and LNP formulations with excellent performance in vivo and which can induce extrahepatic delivery.

Having an extensive scientific background and several collaborations, Certest Pharma offers cutting-edge solutions with different payloads of RNA and oligonucleotide therapies.

Certest Pharma is the fourth business unit of Certest Biotec S.L, established in Zaragoza in 2002 as an innovative and technology-based company. With more than 130 countries as destination, Certest has always based its growth on the research and development of new products and the exploration of new market niches with a great emphasis in control of starting materials.

Visit pharma.certest.es for more information.