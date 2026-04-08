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Category Leader Kurin, Inc. Reports Record Revenue for Q1 2026

April 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kurin, Inc., the inventor and manufacturer of Kurin® blood culture collection sets, announced continued strong revenue growth and record revenues for the first quarter of 2026. Building on its earlier trajectory, the company has achieved significant year-over-year expansion, driven by increasing adoption across leading healthcare systems despite ongoing industry-wide financial pressures.



“Our performance reflects acceleration and not simply resilience,” said Bob Rogers, CEO of Kurin, Inc. “Health systems are under more pressure than ever to improve outcomes while reducing costs. Kurin delivers both, providing measurable clinical and economic impact without adding complexity to frontline workflows.”

Since 2017, Kurin has expanded its presence across hospitals nationwide as blood culture contamination has become a defined quality and cost metric. Increasing alignment with regulatory and advisory bodies is accelerating adoption, driving consistent revenue growth, and deepening health system engagement for solutions that reduce the preventable costs of blood culture contamination.

“To support this next phase, we have invested in our commercial infrastructure, operations, and manufacturing capacity,” Rogers added. “We are expanding and leading this rapidly growing category as standards of care are quickly evolving.”

Kurin’s proprietary technology simplifies blood culture collection best practices by automatically diverting potential contaminants without adding steps for clinicians. Kurin’s evidence-based, proven technology is uniquely valuable as health systems intensify efforts to reduce avoidable costs, prevent diagnostic errors, and limit unnecessary escalation of care.

About Kurin, Inc.

Kurin® is a privately held, certified minority-owned business dedicated to engineering better healthcare through innovative, cost-effective, clinician-approved technologies. Building on the successful invention, clinical adoption, and corporate acquisition of CUROS™ disinfecting port protectors, Kurin is focusing its depth of experience in medical device engineering, marketing, sales, and service to tackle the persistent and costly fallout of false positive blood cultures. With agile development capabilities and intense customer focus, the Kurin Blood Collection Systems have quickly gained caregiver acceptance, have been proven to sideline skin contaminants during blood culture collection, and are the market-leading solution for blood culture collection best practice.

CUROS™ is a registered trademark of Solventum and Kurin has no connection to Solventum.

 


Contacts

Media contact:
Jenna Lindgren
646.675.4996
jennalindgren@kurin.com

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