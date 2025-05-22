Catalytic Health Announces the Launch of Two New Canadian Medical Journals

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Catalytic Health, Canada's largest independent medical publisher of clinical journals, has launched two new medical journals in the areas of cardiology and respirology. Canadian Cardiology Today and Canadian Respirology Today, both launched in the spring of 2025, provide updates for clinicians about the latest innovations, real-world utilization of therapeutic agents and approaches to disease management in a Canadian setting, with analysis and insight from Canadian clinical experts.

These peer-reviewed, open-access journals will be published thrice yearly and will be available online and in print. Each journal is composed of an external scientific editorial board that is responsible for deciding and reviewing the content for each issue, with the goal of offering practical treatment guidance that their peers are seeking.

To register for digital and/or print issues for any of Catalytic Health's speciality medical journals

"We've had a singular vision since we started our medical journal division over 10 years ago," says Rohit Khanna, President and Managing Director of Catalytic Health. "We've always believed that sharing disease and treatment management approaches, from the Canadian clinical community, allows clinicians to learn from each other and, ultimately, improves patient outcomes."

"Respiratory diseases have a tremendous burden of illness and the more we can do to enhance awareness about appropriate treatment strategies, the better off we will all be," said Dr. Sacha Bhinder, co-editor of Canadian Respirology Today.

Dr. Kevin Bainey, co-editor of Canadian Cardiology Today, said, "The Canadian cardiology community has always welcomed Canadian clinicians' insights and treatment perspectives, and I'm thrilled to help bring a new journal to our community."

The two new titles add to Catalytic Health's existing medical press in the areas of allergy and immunology, dermatology, hematology, ophthalmology, diabetes and endocrinology, primary care, women's health, oncology, rheumatology, and gastroenterology – bringing Catalytic Health's total publications to 12. Catalytic Health's medical journals reach over 50,000 Canadian clinicians per year in and garner greater than 250,000 annual impressions.

About Catalytic Health

Founded in 2009, Catalytic Health is one of Canada's largest medical education agencies, the largest independent medical publisher in the country, the largest independent medical conference organizers, and an industry leader in innovative events and services for the life sciences industry, reaching over 50,000 Canadian clinicians per year with its educational programs, services and platforms.

