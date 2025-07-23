SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

July 23, 2025 
2 min read

The Company will Host a Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Catalyst's management team will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:August 7, 2025
Time:8:30 AM ET
US/Canada Dial-in Number:(877) 407-8912
International Dial-in Number:(201) 689-8059
  

The webcast will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on Catalyst’s website for at least 30 days following the date of the event.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX), is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence, which remains the cornerstone of our commercial strategy, while continuously evaluating strategic opportunities to expand our global footprint. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Contact
Mary Coleman, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(305) 420-3200
ir@catalystpharma.com

Media Contact
David Schull, Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Florida Earnings
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
