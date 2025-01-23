Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Receives Prestigious Ranking on Forbes 2025 List of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX) today announced its inclusion in Forbes’ esteemed list of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies for the year 2025. Catalyst has ranked an impressive fifth out of 100 companies on the list.

Last year Catalyst was ranked fourth in Forbes’ list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies, with this year’s ranking recognizing the company’s continued growth. The top 100 ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the last five years, with more weight given to the latest year’s data in the ranking. All data is as of November 27, 2024, according to Forbes.

“Being ranked fifth on the Forbes list of America’s Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies for 2025 is a testament to the success of our growth and investment strategy,” said Rich Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Catalyst. “Our employees are dedicated to helping patients live healthier lives, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to create value for our employees, patients and shareholders.”

To create the list, Forbes used data from FactSet to screen more than 700 companies with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion and only considered companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. Financial institutions, REITs, utilities and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies that have been public for less than one year.

