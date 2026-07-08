Catalyst MedTech Announces Channel Partnership with APQ Health to Expand Access to Advanced Cardiac CT Analysis

PITTSBURGH, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst MedTech, a leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions, today announced a strategic channel partnership with APQ Health to expand access to advanced cardiac CT angiography (CCTA) visualization and plaque analysis services.

As clinical guidelines and demand continue to shift toward earlier detection and more personalized risk assessment, scalable access to advanced plaque analysis is becoming increasingly important in the management of coronary artery disease.

Cardiac CT continues to gain adoption as a front-line diagnostic tool for chest pain and healthcare providers are increasingly seeking ways to move beyond traditional anatomical assessment toward more advanced, quantitative plaque analysis. However, many organizations face barriers including limited access to specialized software, workflow complexity, and lack of scalable analysis capabilities, often preventing broader adoption and consistent clinical utilization.

Through this partnership, Catalyst MedTech will introduce APQ Health’s coronary CTA viewer software and Autoplaque® analysis services to healthcare providers—enabling a streamlined workflow that combines on-site image review with access to advanced, FDA-cleared plaque quantification and reporting.

Customers working with Catalyst MedTech will gain access to on-premises CCTA visualization tools alongside optional remote plaque analysis services performed by APQ Health, delivering quantitative plaque characterization reports designed to support physician interpretation and documentation workflows for advanced plaque analysis, including applicable reimbursement pathways, with rapid turnaround — without the need to build internal analysis infrastructure.

Catalyst MedTech offers this solution configured on new and refurbished PET/CT systems, new and refurbished CT angiography systems, and as an upgrade to existing PET/CT or CT systems—providing a flexible, scalable pathway for customers to adopt advanced cardiac CT analysis based on their current infrastructure and clinical goals.

By addressing both workflow and analysis challenges, the partnership enables providers to more efficiently integrate advanced CCTA capabilities into routine clinical practice supporting physician interpretation, cardiovascular assessment and longitudinal evaluation over time. This approach also helps expand access to advanced cardiac imaging while reducing operational burden on clinical teams.

This partnership represents a natural extension of Catalyst MedTech’s commitment to delivering integrated imaging solutions—bridging advanced imaging technologies with clinical workflow and FDA-cleared AI-powered quantitative analysis. By combining Catalyst’s commercial, technical, and clinical support capabilities with APQ Health’s specialized analysis platform, healthcare providers can expand their cardiac imaging capabilities with greater efficiency and confidence.

“This partnership allows us to extend beyond imaging alone and into advanced quantitative analysis and clinical workflow,” said Martin Shirley, President & CEO of Catalyst MedTech. “By working with APQ Health, we are enabling our customers to access sophisticated plaque analysis capabilities as part of a more complete cardiac imaging solution.”

“We are excited to partner with Catalyst MedTech to expand access to advanced AI-driven plaque analysis and CCTA workflow solutions,” said Damini Dey, Chief Scientific Officer at APQ Health. “Catalyst MedTech’s strong commercial reach, technical expertise and clinical infrastructure make them an ideal channel partner to help bring these capabilities to more providers.”

About APQ Health

APQ Health is a health technology company specializing in AI-powered, automated quantitative analysis of 3D medical images, with a focus on cardiovascular diagnostics. APQ Health is the exclusive worldwide licensee of the Autoplaque®, a cutting-edge AI software platform developed at Cedars-Sinai by the founders of APQ Health. Autoplaque® delivers AI-driven quantitative analysis and characterization of coronary plaque burden, plaque features, and stenosis from CCTA scans. APQ Health’s mission is to translate clinically validated imaging innovations into practical tools that provide physicians with quantitative information to support clinical evaluation.

Automated Personalized Quantitative Health

www.apqhealth.com

Media Contact:

info@apqhealth.com

About Catalyst MedTech

Catalyst MedTech is a national leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, delivering equipment, service, and clinical solutions to healthcare providers across the United States. Our purpose is to provide access to advanced diagnostic imaging so that patients get the care and treatment they need. As both an OEM innovator and ISO-certified service provider, Catalyst offers a comprehensive, multi-vendor approach that enables healthcare organizations to overcome barriers and expand access to advanced diagnostic imaging.

The company supports cardiology, neurology, and oncology through advanced imaging technologies, including SPECT, PET, PET/CT, and optimized Brain PET. With one of the largest multi-vendor service networks in the country and a nationwide team of clinical and technical experts, Catalyst ensures imaging programs operate efficiently, reliably, and at scale.

See What’s Possible.

www.catalystmedtech.com

Media Contact:

Kate Kinsell

Director of Marketing

Catalyst MedTech

kkinsell@catalystmedtech.com