Castle Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the following investor conferences next month:





Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference on Nov. 11, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Stephens 26th Annual Investment Conference on Nov. 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Castle will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Nov. 12, 2024. Meetings may be requested exclusively through UBS Investment Bank.

Live audio webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the broadcasts.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com