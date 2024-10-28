SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Castle Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

October 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CSTL #CastleBiosciences--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the following investor conferences next month:


  • Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference on Nov. 11, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Stephens 26th Annual Investment Conference on Nov. 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Castle will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Nov. 12, 2024. Meetings may be requested exclusively through UBS Investment Bank.

Live audio webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/default.aspx. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of the broadcasts.

About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
External view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC
Alzheimer’s disease
Cassava Agrees to Pay $40M Fine to Resolve SEC Probe as Company Hit With New Lawsuit
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Appeals Court Breathes New Life Into PhRMA’s Legal Challenge to IRA
September 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac