Castle Biosciences Announces New York State Department of Health Approval of Its TissueCypher® Barrett’s Esophagus Test

With this approval, all of the tests in Castle’s dermatology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology portfolios, as well as its clinical laboratories in Phoenix and Pittsburgh, are now approved by the state of New York

“We are proud of the expansion of our New York Clinical Laboratory Permit to include our TissueCypher test,” said Kristen Oelschlager, chief operating officer of Castle Biosciences. “We believe this shift from conditional to full approval by the NYSDOH exemplifies Castle’s commitment to providing high-quality, molecular tests that can guide informed care decisions and improve patients’ lives.”

“Successful completion of the rigorous New York state assay review process for TissueCypher, which involves a meticulous review of a test’s analytical validity, clinical validity and clinical utility, is an important step toward ensuring all patients with BE in the United States have access to our test,” added Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences.

With access to TissueCypher, clinicians have a prognostic tool designed to risk stratify the estimated 5% of adults in the United States with BE.1 Chronic acid reflux from the stomach causes changes to the molecular and cellular features of the esophagus which can result in BE, the only known precursor condition to esophageal cancer. Esophageal cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers (by incidence) in the United States and one of the deadliest, with a five-year survival rate of just 22%.2 TissueCypher analyzes cancer-associated biomarkers and spatial biology features to identify a molecular signature of BE progression that can precede visible tissue chances in a patient’s esophagus. By providing a patient’s individual risk of progression from BE to esophageal cancer, TissueCypher helps to inform a risk-aligned surveillance approach or earlier interventions that can help prevent the development of cancer.

About TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test

The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is Castle’s precision medicine test designed to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia (HGD) and/or esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE). The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is indicated for use in patients with endoscopic biopsy confirmed BE that is graded non-dysplastic (NDBE), indefinite for dysplasia (IND) or low-grade dysplasia (LGD); its clinical performance has been supported by 14 peer-reviewed publications of BE progressor patients with leading clinical centers around the world. The test received Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) status from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in March 2022. Learn more at www.CastleBiosciences.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development for use in patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are seeking systemic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

