CASI PHARMACEUTICALS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 2024 H.C. WAINWRIGHT GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI) (“CASI” or the “Company”), a Cayman incorporated biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Members of the CASI management team, including Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lang, MD, and Chief Medical Officer Alexander Zukiwski, MD, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.

A pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available for conference participants to view in “Virtual Room 1" at 7 a.m. Eastern Time on September 9th. Thereafter, the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the CASI corporate website at https://casipharmaceuticals.com/investor.html.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its focus on hematology oncology therapeutics and therapeutics for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune disease, as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market, leveraging the Company’s China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company’s operations in China are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

