Cartography Names Dirk Nagorsen, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer in Expansion of Its Clinical Team

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences, Inc., an oncology company advancing an innovative pipeline of T-cell engaging bispecific and multi-specific antibody therapeutics that target tumors with high precision, today announced that biopharmaceutical industry and drug development leader Dirk Nagorsen, M.D., joined the company as Chief Medical Officer on August 18th. The company also announced the appointment of Annie Winterhall as Executive Director, Head of Clinical Operations.

Dr. Nagorsen brings more than 25 years of hematology and oncology experience, in both academia and industry, including clinical practice, oncology drug development and biopharma leadership, to the role. He has held senior roles at leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Micromet, Amgen, and Affini-T Therapeutics where he guided programs from early clinical development through pivotal trials and regulatory approvals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dirk and Annie to Cartography as we build out our senior team and enter the clinic,” said Kevin Parker, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Cartography Biosciences. “Dr. Nagorsen’s deep expertise in clinical oncology, combined with his successful track record of advancing innovative therapies through the regulatory approval process and to patients, will be crucial as we prepare to enter the clinic with our lead program, CBI-1214, and advance our mission of delivering next-generation immunotherapies.”

“I am excited to join Cartography at such a pivotal stage,” said Dr. Nagorsen. “The company’s ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms offer a unique opportunity to develop highly specific and effective immunotherapies in our mission to find cures for the most challenging disease areas. I look forward to working with Kevin and the entire team to bring promising new therapies to patients in need.”

Dr. Nagorsen joins Cartography from Affini-T Therapeutics where he served as Chief Medical Officer for more than 3 years. Prior to that, he spent more than 10 years at Amgen, where he was Vice President Early Development and Therapeutic Area Head, Hematology & Oncology Early Development. In this role he oversaw more than 30 oncology programs spanning IND filings through Phase 1/2, including BLINCYTO®, the first FDA approved T-cell engager, and recently-approved IMDELLTRA™ (TARLATAMAB-DLLE), a first-in-class DLL3-targeted bispecific T-cell engager for recurrent small-cell lung cancer.

Dr. Nagorsen earned his medical doctorate and his habilitation (general equivalent of a Ph.D.) in experimental medicine and tumor immunology from Charité University Medicine in Berlin, Germany. His groundbreaking research has resulted in over 60 peer-reviewed manuscripts, including papers published in The New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet Oncology.

Annie Winterhall Appointed Executive Director, Head of Clinical Operations

Ms. Winterhall will lead the company’s global clinical operations strategy and execution across Cartography’s growing immuno-oncology pipeline. She joins Cartography from Harpoon Therapeutics (acquired by Merck and Co.) where she served as Senior Director, Head of Clinical Operations. At Harpoon, she managed the clinical operations team, including strategy and trial management for all Phase 1 programs. Prior to Harpoon, Ms. Winterhall was the Associate Director, Clinical Operations and Senior Clinical Trial Manager at Zogenix, where she led two global Phase 3 programs in orphan indications through FDA, EMA, and PMDA inspections and interactions.

Prior to her roles in industry, Ms. Winterhall held numerous research and operations positions at leading academic and clinical institutions, including multiple positions at the University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco General Hospital (UCSF) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is building a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors more precisely than existing therapeutics. Cartography’s ATLAS and SUMMIT drug discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across the healthy body and large-scale profiling of individual cells from patient tumors. By leveraging petabytes of proprietary data, along with insights from machine learning and AI, Cartography is identifying and developing therapeutics against highly specific targets and target pairs to build a pipeline of molecules with the greatest patient impact. Cartography’s lead program in preclinical development, CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager being advanced for colorectal cancer. To learn more about Cartography and our mission to treat every patient with cancer, visit cartography.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X @cartographybio.

