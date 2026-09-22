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Cartography Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a differentiated pipeline of antibody-based cancer therapies, today announced that CEO and co-founder Kevin Parker, Ph.D., will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference: September 23-24 in Boston
  • Needham Private Biotech and MedTech Company Virtual 1×1 Forum: October 13-14
  • Goldman Sachs Healthcare Private Company Conference: October 19 in New York City
  • Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect: October 19-20
  • UBS Global Biopharma Conference: November 16-17 in London

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is advancing a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors with unprecedented precision. The company’s ATLAS and SUMMIT discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across healthy tissues alongside large-scale single-cell profiling of patient tumors. By combining petabyte-scale proprietary data, machine learning, and AI-driven biological insights, Cartography is identifying highly specific tumor targets and logic-gated target combinations to generate therapies engineered for maximal tumor selectivity and meaningful patient impact. The company’s lead program, CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager in development for colorectal cancer. CBI-1214 entered the clinic in early 2026 and is currently enrolling and treating patients in a phase 1 trial.


Contacts

Media Contacts

Cartography Biosciences
Ashlea Kosikowski
ashlea@1abmedia.com

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