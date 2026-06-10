Cartherics strengthens global IP portfolio with Japanese patent grant

Melbourne, Australia, 10 June 2026 – Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics” or “Company”), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis, is pleased to announce the issuance of a patent for “Genetically modified cells and uses thereof” by the Japanese Patent Office.

This is the second granted patent in Japan under this patent family, extending the Company’s proprietary position for its cell therapy pipeline. It covers essential features of stem cells such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that have been gene edited to incorporate the Company’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) constructs of interest for cancer and, potentially, endometriosis. The grant of this patent in Japan represents an important milestone in Cartherics’ global intellectual property strategy. As a major market for regenerative medicine and advanced cell therapies, Japan offers significant commercial and partnering opportunities. The patent further strengthens the Company’s proprietary position for development and commercialisation of its CAR-engineered cell therapy products. Cartherics’ CEO, Dr Ian Nisbet commented: “Cartherics has invested heavily in generating a cell therapy platform, particularly directed towards iPSC-derived CAR-iNK (natural killer) cells, that is covered by an extensive portfolio of patents. Issuance of this Japanese patent is a significant addition to the Company’s portfolio.” In Japan, endometriosis-associated ovarian cancer (EAOC) is significantly more prevalent than in Western countries. Clear cell and endometrioid ovarian cancers often arise from preexisting endometriosis. While clear cell carcinoma accounts for only 5-10% of cases in the West, it makes up approximately 25% of epithelial ovarian cancers in Japan.[i] Cartherics’ lead product is CTH-401, a CAR-iNK cell product targeting the tumor antigen TAG-72. The Company has initiated manufacturing of clinical trial material in its upgraded clean rooms. It plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in late 2026 and commence its first human trial in ovarian cancer shortly afterwards. About Cartherics Cartherics Pty Ltd is a privately held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies focusing on high-impact women’s diseases, with lead programs in ovarian cancer and endometriosis. The Company’s allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered at specific “safe harbour” genomic sites to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells. The Company’s lead product, CTH-401, is a CAR-iNK cell product. It carries a CAR directed against TAG-72, a well-validated tumour target, along with the deletion of two genes associated with immunosuppression. The company has a strong pipeline of additional novel CAR-immune cell products tailored to disrupt a variety of cancers including; ovarian, triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumours; and is also targeting severe endometriosis with specific NK cell products. https://cartherics.com/ Watch our latest company video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxQEyx6i7hk Media contact Christine Filippis Teraze Communications Phone: +61 419 119 866 Email: christine@teraze.com.au