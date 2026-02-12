SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Carlsmed Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

February 12, 2026 
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Management will also host a conference call and concurrent webcast starting at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Event Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Participant Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb4506be22c484ba7a7767032cba20986

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website here.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Investor Relations
IR@Carlsmed.com

Media

LeAnn Burton
Senior Director Brand Marketing
LBurton@Carlsmed.com


