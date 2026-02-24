Carlsmed, Inc. To Participate in the 2026 Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), today announced that Mike Cordonnier, CEO and Chairman, will be presenting at the 2026 Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 2, 2026 at 11:30 AM CST in New Orleans, LA.

A live webcast will be available to registered participants. Following the presentation, the webcast replay will be available at https://event.summitcast.com/view/d69xRqMspwymhwGUDdQoes/JC9qqvWhWggYawxGnDNtmz

About Carlsmed, Inc.

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

