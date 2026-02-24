Caris Launches Proprietary AI Insights Signature Which Deepens Understanding of Response to Breast Cancer Patients’ Oral Chemotherapy Drug

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced a new breast cancer signature included in the Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report. The Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report is an innovative research-use-only (RUO) tumor profiling report that provides an additional tumor biology resource and is available upon request when ordering MI Cancer Seek®.

The Caris AI Insights section of the Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report includes signatures powered by artificial intelligence, including proprietary Caris signatures. These signatures leverage Caris' clinico-genomic data in predicting therapy response, identifying tissue of origin, assessing metastasis risk and guiding personalized treatment strategies for each patient.

Caris recently added the breast cancer signature for capecitabine to the Caris AI Insights section of the Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report. The signature utilizes more than 2,000 expression and copy number features from a patient's Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome profile to predict response to capecitabine for first-line chemotherapy in HER2-negative breast cancer patients. Capecitabine is an oral chemotherapy drug used to treat breast cancer, among other cancers.

"Molecular profiling is a vital step in gaining a comprehensive understanding of a patient's cancer," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "Caris AI Insights help researchers and clinicians provide a valuable molecular blueprint of a patient's tumor biology and is another way Caris' testing goes above and beyond for patients, clinicians and researchers."

The Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report is available upon request when ordering MI Cancer Seek.

Caris received FDA approval in November 2024 for MI Cancer Seek, a tissue-based assay that is the first and only simultaneous Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS)-based assay with FDA-approved companion diagnostic (CDx) indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

