Carilion Clinic Joins Civica as a Founding Member

New collaboration will help strengthen access to essential medicines for more than 1 million people served by Carillion

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civica, a nonprofit pharmaceutical company formed to help provide a sustained supply of essential generic medicines to hospitals across the United States, today announced that Carilion Clinic has joined Civica as a Founding Member.

Civica was founded in 2018 by philanthropies and leading U.S. health systems that experienced firsthand the impact of drug shortages, which affect all aspects of the healthcare delivery system. Through its collaborative model, Civica works to support more predictable supplies of essential medicines and help ensure that patients and their needs come first in the generic drug marketplace. Since its founding, Civica has provided enough medication to treat more than 100 million U.S. patients.

As a Founding Member, Carilion will participate in Civica's member-led model, including helping identify medications that are priorities for hospitals and patients. Civica's member hospitals prioritize medicines that are frequently in shortage. Shortages can delay medical care and negatively impact patient outcomes. In a recent survey of primary care physicians (PCPs), 88% reported drug shortage challenges in the preceding six months. Shortages adversely impacted one in every five of their patients.1

"Carilion Clinic's decision to join Civica reflects our shared commitment to ensuring patients have dependable access to essential medicines," said Jennifer Spalding, Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel of Civica. "By bringing together mission-driven health systems and partners, we can help reduce the impact of drug shortages, improve supply chain reliability and better serve patients and communities."

"Carilion's partnership with Civica will allow us to access the organization's supply chain to help us combat drug shortages and ensure our patients and communities continue to receive essential medications," said Chad Alvarez, System Pharmacy Director for Carilion. "The partnership also allows us to help Civica select medications that can be made in the United States, creating additional domestic options we can depend on to obtain medications that are in short supply."

About Civica

Founded in 2018 by innovative health care leaders nationwide, Civica is a pharmaceutical nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the accessibility, affordability and quality of essential generic injectables and biosimilar insulins. By committing to long-term contracts and targeting six months of safety stock, Civica helps stabilize the market and reduce the impact of shortages. Hospitals of any size can benefit from being a member of Civica.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a not-for-profit health system serving more than 1 million people in Virginia and West Virginia. Headquartered in Roanoke, Carilion provides high-quality, patient-centered care through a network of hospitals, physician practices and specialty services. Through education, research and innovation, including the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and Radford University Carilion's allied health programs, Carilion advances its mission to improve the health of the communities it serves. As a nonprofit organization, Carilion also relies on the generosity of donors to help advance patient care, education and research. Learn more at CarilionClinic.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

1"Drug Shortages Affect 88% of Primary Care Physicians." AMA Association. 4 February 2026.

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SOURCE Civica Rx