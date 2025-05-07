Caresyntax and The Jacobs Institute Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Surgical Insights and Real-World Evidence Generation

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax Corporation, a leader in surgical data integration and intelligence, and The Jacobs Institute, Inc. (JI), a not-for-profit vascular medical technology innovation center, today announced a strategic collaboration to elevate the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) in product evaluation and patient outcome improvement.

This partnership incorporates The Jacobs Institute as a key member of the Caresyntax Clinical Innovation Network, leveraging Caresyntax's proprietary data science and real-world evidence methodologies, alongside JI's clinical expertise and innovation infrastructure in vascular surgery. The collaboration will enable better evaluation of procedures and devices through any care process, powered by Caresyntax's vendor-neutral RWE engine.

The Caresyntax clinical innovation network is a collaboration of innovative, thought-leading healthcare institutions committed to advancing data-driven decisions in healthcare. Members of the innovation network have access for participation in the entire Caresyntax portfolio of Clinical Quality Improvement (CQI) partnerships. In CQI projects, Caresyntax collects, curates, and analyzes real-world data for MedTech industry partners to better understand factors that impact the patient's journey through surgery. These studies offer MedTech innovators and other industry stakeholders a more cost-effective and patient-friendly alternative to traditional clinical trials, helping accelerate effective use and adoption of their medical devices. "We are thrilled to partner with The Jacobs Institute, a true pioneer in clinical innovation," said Matt Krueger, President at Caresyntax. "With its integrated network of clinical, engineering, and industry knowledge, JI is a natural fit for our clinical innovation network. The Jacobs Institute significantly enhances our ability to generate deep, procedural insights and to connect innovative companies to the real-world evidence they need."

For The Jacobs Institute, this partnership aligns with its mission to accelerate models for studying innovations in vascular disease. Furthermore, it advances JI's mission and capabilities as a research institution working at the forefront of surgical care to improve patient outcomes.

"Partnering with Caresyntax provides a powerful new tool to take our relationships with industry partners to the next level," said Adnan H. Siddiqui, MD, CEO & CMO of The Jacobs Institute. "This collaboration enables us to support the broader healthcare ecosystem by facilitating the generation of high-quality Real-World Evidence, which is essential for advancing medical technology and improving patient care standards globally. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in leveraging clinical quality improvement, data curation algorithms, and data systems science to enhance surgical care and accelerate the development of effective medical technologies.

About Caresyntax

Caresyntax is on a mission to make surgery smarter and safer. Headquartered in San Francisco in the US and internationally in Berlin, Caresyntax software is used in more than 4,200 operating rooms worldwide and supports surgical teams in more than three million procedures per year. For more information, visit Caresyntax.com. Press Contact: info@caresyntax.com

About The Jacobs Institute

The Jacobs Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to accelerate the development of next generation technologies in neurologic and vascular medicine through collisions of physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry. The JI's vision is to improve the treatment of vascular disease in Western New York and the world, while fostering local economic development. The JI fosters medical collaboration and innovation through partnerships with the University at Buffalo (UB), Kaleida Health, and industry, to be a fitting tribute to the work and memory of L. Nelson "Nick" Hopkins, M.D. and Lawrence D. Jacobs, M.D. For more information, visit Jacobsinstitute.org.

