CareDx to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4, 2025

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2025 after market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at investors.caredx.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

