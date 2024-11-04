CareDx Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Revenue Guidance

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.





Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $82.9 million increased 23% year-over-year

Testing Services volume of 44,600 tests increased 16% year-over-year

GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, non-GAAP net income of $8.0 million, and positive adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million, a significant improvement from the third quarter 2023

Cash flow from operations of $12.5 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $241 million, with no debt

Raised annual revenue guidance to $327 to $331 million and adjusted EBITDA to a gain of $18 to $22 million

Business Highlights

CMS reaffirmed longstanding Medicare coverage for AlloSure® and AlloMap® Testing

Surveillance testing mix in kidney began to increase in the second half of September and continued through October

Hired industry veterans Keith Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer; Jessica Meng, Chief Commercial Officer; and Jing Huang, PhD, Chief Data and AI Officer

Announced the launch of the next generation of Assign software for AlloSeq™ Tx HLA typing and enhancements to QTYPE® rapid typing solution for deceased donor HLA typing

DOJ concluded its investigation into CareDx with no finding of wrongdoing

“CareDx had another strong quarter of topline growth and achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter. We raised our annual guidance, and remain focused on ending the year strong,” said John W. Hanna, CareDx President and CEO.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $82.9 million, an increase of 23% compared to $67.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Testing Services revenue for the third quarter 2024 was $60.8 million, an increase of 27% compared to $47.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Testing Services revenue included $1.2 million for tests performed in prior periods. Patient and Digital Solutions revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to $9.9 million for the third quarter 2023. Product revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.2 million, an increase of 7% compared to $9.5 million for the third quarter 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024 net loss was $7.4 million compared to a net loss of $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per share in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.14, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.43 in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.14 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 in the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA income for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.9 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2023.

2024 Guidance

CareDx now expects full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $327 million to $331 million, compared to the prior guidance of $320 million to $328 million. CareDx now expects full year 2024 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 69%, compared to the prior range of 67% to 68%. CareDx now expects full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA gain to be in the range of $18 million to $22 million, compared to the prior guidance of an adjusted EBITDA gain of $9 million to $15 million.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding CareDx’s 2024 revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2024, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 9, 2024, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on July 31, 2024, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on November 4, 2024, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP cost of testing services, non-GAAP cost of product, non-GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (%), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses.

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) and per share results as the GAAP net loss and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of contingent consideration; acquisition-related impairment charges and amortization of purchased intangible assets and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; unrealized loss on investments; restructuring charges and certain other charges.

We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income (loss) before interest income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and other (income) expense, net. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx’s GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx’s operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 60,807 $ 47,784 $ 185,562 $ 162,982 Product revenue 10,212 9,536 29,416 24,273 Patient and digital solutions revenue 11,864 9,872 32,228 27,500 Total revenue 82,883 67,192 247,206 214,755 Operating expenses: Cost of testing services 13,447 13,217 41,387 43,837 Cost of product 6,212 4,750 17,801 12,742 Cost of patient and digital solutions 7,913 6,566 22,264 19,807 Research and development 17,486 19,000 55,875 63,590 Sales and marketing 19,802 18,474 60,634 63,335 General and administrative 28,515 33,968 83,104 91,327 Restructuring costs — — 68 848 Total operating expenses 93,375 95,975 281,133 295,486 Loss from operations (10,492 ) (28,783 ) (33,927 ) (80,731 ) Other income: Interest income, net 3,001 3,171 8,712 8,708 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability — — — 10 Other income (expense), net 283 2,047 (107 ) (198 ) Total other income 3,284 5,218 8,605 8,520 Loss before income taxes (7,208 ) (23,565 ) (25,322 ) (72,211 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (200 ) 80 (139 ) 24 Net loss $ (7,408 ) $ (23,485 ) $ (25,461 ) $ (72,187 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.34 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.34 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 52,903,338 54,178,759 52,266,106 53,891,374 Diluted 52,903,338 54,178,759 52,266,106 53,891,374

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,400 $ 82,197 Marketable securities 145,453 153,221 Accounts receivable 66,627 51,061 Inventory 19,263 19,471 Prepaid and other current assets 7,344 7,763 Total current assets 334,087 313,713 Property and equipment, net 34,015 35,246 Operating leases right-of-use assets 25,823 29,891 Intangible assets, net 40,361 45,701 Goodwill 40,336 40,336 Restricted cash 592 586 Other assets 1,771 1,353 Total assets $ 476,985 $ 466,826 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,239 $ 12,872 Accrued compensation 29,915 19,703 Accrued and other liabilities 45,286 45,497 Total current liabilities 81,440 78,072 Deferred tax liability 202 136 Deferred payments for intangible assets 1,310 2,461 Operating lease liability, less current portion 23,841 28,278 Other liabilities 96,946 96,551 Total liabilities 203,739 205,498 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 50 49 Additional paid-in capital 984,627 946,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,179 ) (6,963 ) Accumulated deficit (704,252 ) (678,269 ) Total stockholders’ equity 273,246 261,328 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 476,985 $ 466,826

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of testing services reconciliation: GAAP cost of testing services $ 13,447 $ 13,217 $ 41,387 $ 43,837 Stock-based compensation expense (418 ) (496 ) (1,232 ) (1,467 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (329 ) (329 ) (987 ) (987 ) Non-GAAP cost of testing services $ 12,700 $ 12,392 $ 39,168 $ 41,383 Cost of product reconciliation: GAAP cost of product $ 6,212 $ 4,750 $ 17,854 $ 12,742 Stock-based compensation expense (234 ) (301 ) (776 ) (935 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (419 ) (408 ) (1,250 ) (1,242 ) Restructuring costs — — (53 ) — Non-GAAP cost of product $ 5,559 $ 4,041 $ 15,775 $ 10,565 Cost of patient and digital solutions reconciliation: GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions $ 7,913 $ 6,566 $ 22,264 $ 19,821 Stock-based compensation expense (326 ) (297 ) (1,048 ) (1,066 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (170 ) (265 ) (679 ) (768 ) Restructuring costs — — — (14 ) Other income — — 5 — Non-GAAP cost of patient and digital solutions $ 7,417 $ 6,004 $ 20,542 $ 17,973 Research and development expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expenses $ 17,486 $ 19,000 $ 55,890 $ 63,835 Stock-based compensation expense (1,775 ) (1,491 ) (5,163 ) (5,157 ) Restructuring costs — — (15 ) (245 ) Other charges — — (25 ) — Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 15,711 $ 17,509 $ 50,687 $ 58,433 Sales and marketing expenses reconciliation: GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 19,802 $ 18,474 $ 60,634 $ 63,883 Stock-based compensation expense (2,786 ) (3,041 ) (8,757 ) (9,557 ) Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (634 ) (616 ) (1,895 ) (1,817 ) Restructuring costs — — — (548 ) Other charges — — (8 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 16,382 $ 14,817 $ 49,974 $ 51,961 General and administrative expenses reconciliation: GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 28,515 $ 33,968 $ 83,104 $ 91,368 Stock-based compensation expense (8,155 ) (7,045 ) (23,232 ) (20,943 ) Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (232 ) (1,243 ) (761 ) (1,731 ) Acquisition related fees and expenses — (253 ) (40 ) (537 ) Restructuring costs and charges — — — (41 ) Other (charges) income — (6 ) 22 (64 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 20,128 $ 25,421 $ 59,093 $ 68,052 Total other income (expense) reconciliation: GAAP other income, net $ 3,284 $ 5,218 $ 8,605 $ 8,520 Unrealized gain on long-term marketable equity securities — 333 — 1,190 Asset impairments and write-downs — — — 1,000 Other charges — (2,109 ) — (2,081 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 3,284 $ 3,442 $ 8,605 $ 8,629 Income tax (expense) benefit reconciliation: GAAP income tax (expense) benefit $ (200 ) $ 80 $ (139 ) $ 24 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (102 ) (98 ) (302 ) (299 ) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ (302 ) $ (18 ) $ (441 ) $ (275 )

CareDx, Inc. GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating expenses: Research and development $ 17,486 $ 19,000 $ 55,890 $ 63,835 Sales and marketing 19,802 18,474 60,634 63,883 General and administrative 28,515 33,968 83,104 91,368 Total GAAP operating expenses $ 65,803 $ 71,442 $ 199,628 $ 219,086 Non-GAAP operating expenses: Research and development $ 15,711 $ 17,509 $ 50,687 $ 58,433 Sales and marketing 16,382 14,817 49,974 51,961 General and administrative 20,128 25,421 59,093 68,052 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 52,221 $ 57,747 $ 159,754 $ 178,446

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 82,883 $ 67,192 $ 247,206 $ 214,755 GAAP cost of sales 27,572 24,533 81,505 76,400 GAAP gross profit 55,311 42,659 165,701 138,355 Stock-based compensation expense 978 1,094 3,056 3,468 Other income — — (5 ) — Restructuring costs — — 53 14 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 918 1,002 2,916 2,997 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 57,207 $ 44,755 $ 171,721 $ 144,834 Non-GAAP gross margin % 69 % 67 % 69 % 67 %

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (7,408 ) $ (23,485 ) $ (25,461 ) $ (72,187 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13,694 12,671 40,208 39,125 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 1,552 1,618 4,811 4,814 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration 232 1,243 761 1,731 Acquisition related fees and expenses — 253 40 537 Other (gains) charges — (2,109 ) 6 (2,081 ) Restructuring costs and charges — 6 68 912 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (102 ) (98 ) (302 ) (299 ) Asset impairments and write-downs — — — 1,000 Unrealized loss on long-term marketable equity securities — 333 — 1,190 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,968 $ (9,568 ) $ 20,131 $ (25,258 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.34 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.15 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.47 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.47 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share 52,903,338 54,178,759 52,266,106 53,891,374 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 57,699,624 54,178,759 55,609,263 53,891,374

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 7,968 $ (9,568 ) $ 20,131 $ (25,258 ) Interest income (3,001 ) (3,171 ) (8,712 ) (8,708 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 302 (214 ) 441 275 Depreciation expense 1,919 2,044 6,024 5,904 Other (income) expense, net (283 ) (40 ) 107 79 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,905 $ (10,949 ) $ 17,991 $ (27,708 )

