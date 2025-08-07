CareDx Announces Appointment of Nathan Smith as Chief Financial Officer

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), — The Transplant Company™ — a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the appointment of Nathan Smith to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Nathan will lead key financial and accounting initiatives that are a part of the Company’s long-term strategic growth plan.

Nathan brings more than 14 years of experience in the molecular diagnostics industry, including senior finance leadership roles at Myriad Genetics and recent CFO positions at Blackrock Neurotech and WIN Brands.

“Nathan’s deep financial expertise in molecular diagnostics is a great fit for CareDx,” said John Hanna, CEO of CareDx. “His track record of operational excellence and experience in supporting diagnostics companies to scale efficiently will be invaluable as we enter our next phase.”

In conjunction with this appointment, the Company also announced that Abhishek Jain will be retiring from his role as Chief Financial Officer. Abhishek will continue to support CareDx in a consulting capacity to ensure a seamless transition.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire CareDx team, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Abhishek for his outstanding leadership as CFO,” said John Hanna. “Abhishek’s disciplined financial management, stewardship through our CEO transition, and dedication to strengthening our finance function have positioned CareDx for continued success. We wish him all the best.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. For more information, visit www.caredx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including general economic and market factors and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 28, 2025, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed by CareDx with the SEC on April 30, 2025, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

